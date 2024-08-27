J&K: High Court Upholds Bail To PDP Leader Waheed Ur Rahman Para Amid NIA Appeal

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Tuesday upheld the bail granted to Waheed Ur Rahman Para, the Youth President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This decision came in response to an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which sought to overturn the bail order issued by the Special Judge, NIA, Jammu.

Para, a prominent political figure, was granted bail despite being accused in FIR No RC 01 of 2020, registered at NIA Jammu under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The division bench, consisting of Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, acknowledged that charges had already been framed against Para after the NIA's appeal was filed. This development rendered the NIA's challenge moot, leading to the court's decision not to cancel the bail.

Vishal Sharma, counsel for the NIA, informed the court that the trial court had already framed charges against Para after the appeal was filed. Consequently, the NIA chose not to press the appeal further. However, the court granted the NIA the liberty to file a fresh application for bail cancellation if necessary. Any such application, the court emphasized, would be considered on its own merits and in accordance with the law.

Waheed Ur Rahman Para, who is also a candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from Pulwama, had previously contested the Srinagar parliamentary seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.