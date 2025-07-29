Jammu Kashmir: High Court Upholds Acquittal In Pahalgam Tent Murder Case

Srinagar: Calling the prosecution's case "a collapsing edifice" built solely on an untrustworthy witness, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed the government's appeal against the acquittal of three men accused of murdering a man in a remote Pahalgam forest in 2015.

Justices Sanjay Parihar and Sanjeev Kumar while pronouncing 22-page verdict, upheld the 2018 acquittal of Fayaz Ahmad Bajad, Mohammad Iqbal Bajad, and Ali Jan Bajad. The state had alleged that the trio conspired to kill Altaf after he discovered one of them in a "compromising position" with his wife in a tent at Aadu, a meadow in Pahalgam of Anantnag district.

The judges found the prosecution's case to rest entirely on the testimony of the victim's wife, referred to as PW-2, whom the bench described as "an untruthful witness" whose version was "not only shaky but full of inconsistencies."

"If she was the only person having knowledge of the incident, then she would not have remained silent for such a long time," the court noted, adding that the story of forced sexual assault followed by a murderous beating "appears to have been twisted... to make up a case against the respondents."

According to police, Altaf Bajad was found dead on June 24, 2015, under a tree near his tent in Aadu. Initially reported as an accidental fall, his death came under scrutiny weeks later when his brother Manzoor Ahmad Bajad filed multiple complaints alleging foul play.

PW-2, the wife of the deceased, initially supported the accident theory during inquest proceedings. But months later, in February 2016, she told a magistrate that accused Fayaz Ahmad Bajad had raped her and that the three accused then assaulted and killed her husband when he returned to the tent and found them.

The judges were unimpressed by the shifting versions. "Her testimony falls in the category of a witness who is neither reliable nor unreliable," the bench remarked. "She changed her statement from time to time...her version cannot be believed."

The court underlined that PW-2 remained silent during the inquest, at the burial, and even when speaking to police. Her eventual allegations came eight months later.

"It is highly unlikely that she would have remained a mute spectator to an incident involving not only an act of forcible sexual assault upon her but followed by murderous assault on her husband," the court said, adding, "She choose not to implicate the accused immediately after the incident, even after the burial of deceased she remained silent." Adding to the skepticism, the court found no injuries consistent with a beating or strangulation on Altaf's body.

"The medical examination of the deceased clearly reveals that there was no ligature mark present on the neck of the deceased. The trial court has also found that the beating would have resulted in injuries to abdomen or other vital parts of the body, however, that aspect also is negated from the medical evidence," the bench noted.

"Even the alleged use of ‘pheran’ in affecting strangulation... would have resulted into laying of a ligature mark around his neck, whereas the medical evidence clearly reveals there was no such mark."

The state also relied on an affidavit allegedly signed by the accused before a community body, or 'Baradari', in which they promised to pay Rs 4 lakh in compensation. The government called it an extra-judicial confession.

But the judges were blunt in their dismissal. "On close scrutiny of "the affidavit", it reveals that there is not even a whisper of the respondents to have admitted their involvement in the incident," they ruled.

They added that the document could just as easily have been signed under pressure to avoid false implication or social stigma.

In supporting the trial court's decision, the high court cited multiple Supreme Court rulings, including Sampath Kumar vs Inspector of Police and Kirpal Singh vs State of Punjab, emphasizing that discrepancies in key witness testimony must be carefully examined and not over-relied upon.

"Once PW-2's testimony is taken out of the prosecution case, its whole edifice laid against the accused crumbles like a pack of cards," the judges said.

The court emphasized the principle that while the guilty must not go unpunished, the justice system must ensure “an innocent person is not punished, but it is also to ensure that the guilty does not escape unpunished."

"We find that the appellant has not been able to point out any kind of perversity in the impugned judgment. The prosecution has miserably failed in proving the charge against the respondents," the bench concluded.

During during the course of arguments, counsel for the appellant had emphasized that "the trial court had not appreciated the evidence of prosecution witness No.2, who happens to be the wife of deceased and who stated that she was alone in the tent when accused No.1 entered into her bedding, removed her trousers and had sexual intercourse with her, in the meantime her husband (the deceased) came there and as soon as he saw the accused No.1 quarrel started between them, and during the quarrel other two accused persons entered into the tent and started thrashing the deceased by fists and also caught hold of his neck."

The counsel had further claimed, "The said witness categorically stated that due to beating the deceased died. The trial court has not applied its judicial mind while considering the prosecution evidence and has, thus, adopted a hyper technical view while disbelieving the case of the prosecution."