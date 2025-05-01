ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: High Court Restrains Forced Ouster Of Poonch Family Amid Claims Of Pakistani Citizenship

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has restrained authorities from forcing a family residing in the border district of Poonch to leave the Union Territory, amid allegations that they are Pakistani citizens.

Justice Rahul Bharti, while hearing a writ petition filed by Iftkhar Ali and others from Poonch district's Salwah village in Mendhar tehsil, observed that the petitioners had presented "prima facie" evidence of their long-standing and lawful presence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The petitioners have come to be confronted with a situation bearing the prospect of going to be forced out of UT of J&K and India on the pretext of being Pakistani citizens," Justice Bharti said. He added that the claim of their foreign nationality is "being seriously contested by the petitioners."

The court issued interim relief to the family, directing the authorities not to compel them to leave the Union Territory.

"Meanwhile, petitioners be not asked or forced to leave UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This direction is, however, subject to objections from the other side," the court ordered.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Latif Malik, denied the allegations of being Pakistani nationals and submitted documents to substantiate their Indian identity. Among them were revenue records from 2014, 2019, and 2021 showing their family's cultivation of land in Salwah.