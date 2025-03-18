Jammu Kashmir: High Court Orders Audit Of CCTVs After Couple Forcibly Removed From Premises

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered an urgent audit of the CCTV surveillance system on its premises after a startling security lapse led to a minor girl and a man being forcibly removed from the court complex by her brother.

The couple had approached court while seeking protection in their favour on account of having solemnized marriage against their parental wishes and "fearing that the private respondents are all bent upon to forcibly separate the petitioners from each other's marital company."

Justice Rahul Bharti, visibly disturbed by the breach, directed the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, to conduct a comprehensive audit of the CCTV installations and ensure that every corner of the court premises is brought under surveillance. “Yesterday’s (March 11)development also exposes lack of appropriate security measures including deficient CCTV installation on the court premises so as to ensure that each and every nook and corner gets under CCTV surveillance," Justice Bharti remarked in the order.

Justice Bharti further said,"In this regard, this court directs the learned Registrar Judicial, Srinagar to audit the CCTV installation on the court premises and submit a report by the next date."

The incident, which happened on March 11, 2025, unfolded when a minor girl (Petitioner 1) and man (Petitioner 2) in the case, were forced out of the court premises by her brother without any intervention by the investigating police from Police Station Parimpora. The court noted that the lack of CCTV coverage in key areas of the premises allowed the incident to go undetected until it was too late.

Soon after the incident, the High Court had ordered the personal appearance of SSP Srinagar along with SSP security. "The very fact that the two petitioners have been taken away from the very court premises itself is a serious breach of security lapse on the part of the Security establishment posted at the High Court premises. As such, this Court takes the development very seriously and directs the personal appearance of SSP Srinagar along with SSP Security, Srinagar tomorrow (March 12) at 2:30 pm," the Court had observed on March 11.

The court had also directed SSP Srinagar "to produce the persons of the two petitioners before this Court as well in his company."

On March 12, the Police assured the High Court that such incidents won't happen again."Mohsin-ul-Showkat Qadri, the learned Senior Additional Advocate General, has registered a serious apology and remorse with respect to the developments which came to take place and assures this court that repeat of such incidents will not take place," the Court's order copy reads.

Justice Bharti also asked the Srinagar Police to avoid the repeat of the "omission and commission" that led to the incident. "This court has also shared its concern with Mr Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar that he should come up with better instructions to the subordinate police establishment of the District Police so as to avoid repeat of omission and commission which came to take place yesterday on the premises of this court for which purpose the SSP, Srinagar was put to call for appearance in person, along with other concerned police officers. Their presence is, thus, dispensed with," Justice Bharti said.

Meanwhile, in light of the incident and concerns regarding the minor's safety, the court ordered that the Petitioner 1 be lodged at the Child Welfare Committee Shelter Home, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, until further orders. Based on a birth certificate provided by the Headmaster of Government High School, Bonzanigam, Budgam, the court confirmed that the Petitioner 1 was born on March 6, 2009, making her 16 years old and still a minor.

"There is an issue with respect to the determination of the age of the Petitioner 1 as to whether she has attained the age of majority or she is still below majority given the fact that the Headmaster, Government High School, Bonzanigam, Budgam has certified the recorded date of birth of the Petitioner 1 to be 6 th of March, 2009, as such, the facts and circumstances of the case warrant for the time being to direct the lodgement of the Petitioner 1 with Child Welfare Committee, Shelter Home, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar," Justice Bharti said.

The court also directed that only the parents of the minor would be allowed to visit her at the shelter home. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Parimpora was instructed to ensure her safe transfer to the shelter home and produce her before the court again on March 19, 2025 under the supervision of a policewoman. "Accordingly, Incharge, Child Welfare Committee, Shelter Home, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar is directed to admit the Petitioner 1 in the Shelter Home and to ensure that only the parents of the Petitioner 1 would have access and right to visit the Petitioner 1 while in the shelter Home care and custody. Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station, Parimpora is directed to hand over the person of the Petitioner 1 back to the Incharge Child Welfare Committee, Shelter Home, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar. The Petitioner 1 to be produced again by Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Parimpora under the supervision of policewoman before this court on 19th of March, 2025 (tomorrow) at 2:30 PM."

The court also ordered that the investigation in FIR No 20/2025, registered at Police Station Parimpora to remain in abeyance. "In the meanwhile, investigation with respect to FIR No. 20/2025 registered in the Police Station, Parimpora shall remain in abeyance and the Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Parimpora is directed not to carry out the arrest of the Petitioner 2."