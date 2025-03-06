ETV Bharat / state

J&K: High Court Directs Govt To Extend National Health Packages Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to consider extending the Ayushman Bharat Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022 to ensure equitable healthcare services for residents.

In a petition filed by St. Joseph Hospital and other empaneled private healthcare providers, the court emphasized the need for an updated health package, including key surgical procedures, under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and its regional variant, AB-PMJAY-SEHAT.

"The domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir must be in a position to equally avail the benefits of this flagship scheme at par with other citizens of the country," Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani said in his February 28 ruling.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Arif Sikandar Mir, argued that the current health scheme in Jammu and Kashmir follows an outdated 2021 package (HBP 2.2), which excludes essential surgical procedures—Appendectomy, Cholecystectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy, and Fissure in Ano—from private hospitals. They urged the government to align with the April 6, 2022, national health package master list.

Failure to implement the updated package, they contended, was causing "huge financial losses to empaneled hospitals" and restricting "access to necessary surgeries for economically weaker sections."