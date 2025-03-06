J&K: High Court Directs Govt To Extend National Health Packages Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to consider extending the Ayushman Bharat Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022 to ensure equitable healthcare services for residents.
In a petition filed by St. Joseph Hospital and other empaneled private healthcare providers, the court emphasized the need for an updated health package, including key surgical procedures, under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and its regional variant, AB-PMJAY-SEHAT.
"The domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir must be in a position to equally avail the benefits of this flagship scheme at par with other citizens of the country," Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani said in his February 28 ruling.
The petitioners, represented by Advocate Arif Sikandar Mir, argued that the current health scheme in Jammu and Kashmir follows an outdated 2021 package (HBP 2.2), which excludes essential surgical procedures—Appendectomy, Cholecystectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy, and Fissure in Ano—from private hospitals. They urged the government to align with the April 6, 2022, national health package master list.
Failure to implement the updated package, they contended, was causing "huge financial losses to empaneled hospitals" and restricting "access to necessary surgeries for economically weaker sections."
The court noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had already issued the revised package in 2022 and that states were expected to incorporate it into their healthcare systems.
During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Alla-ud-Din Ganaie accepted notice on behalf of the government. The court found that “appropriate directions” could be passed without causing prejudice to the government’s interests.
Justice Wani ordered the administration to "consider the amendment to the request for proposal for the selection of an insurance company" handling the implementation of AB-PMJAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT. He stressed that the inclusion of the four surgeries was "essential for underprivileged citizens who cannot afford proper medical care in public hospitals."
The court also asked the government to "strictly adhere to the governing Yojana/Scheme before awarding contracts to insurance providers."