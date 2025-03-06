ETV Bharat / state

J&K: High Court Directs Govt To Extend National Health Packages Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Justice Wani ordered administration to "consider amendment to the request for proposal for the selection of an insurance company" handling implementation of AB-PMJAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT.

J&K: High Court Directs Govt To Extend National Health Packages Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Jammu Kashmir High Court Directs Govt To Extend National Health Packages Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to consider extending the Ayushman Bharat Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022 to ensure equitable healthcare services for residents.

In a petition filed by St. Joseph Hospital and other empaneled private healthcare providers, the court emphasized the need for an updated health package, including key surgical procedures, under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and its regional variant, AB-PMJAY-SEHAT.

"The domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir must be in a position to equally avail the benefits of this flagship scheme at par with other citizens of the country," Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani said in his February 28 ruling.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Arif Sikandar Mir, argued that the current health scheme in Jammu and Kashmir follows an outdated 2021 package (HBP 2.2), which excludes essential surgical procedures—Appendectomy, Cholecystectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy, and Fissure in Ano—from private hospitals. They urged the government to align with the April 6, 2022, national health package master list.

Failure to implement the updated package, they contended, was causing "huge financial losses to empaneled hospitals" and restricting "access to necessary surgeries for economically weaker sections."

The court noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had already issued the revised package in 2022 and that states were expected to incorporate it into their healthcare systems.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Alla-ud-Din Ganaie accepted notice on behalf of the government. The court found that “appropriate directions” could be passed without causing prejudice to the government’s interests.

Justice Wani ordered the administration to "consider the amendment to the request for proposal for the selection of an insurance company" handling the implementation of AB-PMJAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT. He stressed that the inclusion of the four surgeries was "essential for underprivileged citizens who cannot afford proper medical care in public hospitals."

The court also asked the government to "strictly adhere to the governing Yojana/Scheme before awarding contracts to insurance providers."

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to consider extending the Ayushman Bharat Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022 to ensure equitable healthcare services for residents.

In a petition filed by St. Joseph Hospital and other empaneled private healthcare providers, the court emphasized the need for an updated health package, including key surgical procedures, under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and its regional variant, AB-PMJAY-SEHAT.

"The domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir must be in a position to equally avail the benefits of this flagship scheme at par with other citizens of the country," Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani said in his February 28 ruling.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Arif Sikandar Mir, argued that the current health scheme in Jammu and Kashmir follows an outdated 2021 package (HBP 2.2), which excludes essential surgical procedures—Appendectomy, Cholecystectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy, and Fissure in Ano—from private hospitals. They urged the government to align with the April 6, 2022, national health package master list.

Failure to implement the updated package, they contended, was causing "huge financial losses to empaneled hospitals" and restricting "access to necessary surgeries for economically weaker sections."

The court noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had already issued the revised package in 2022 and that states were expected to incorporate it into their healthcare systems.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Alla-ud-Din Ganaie accepted notice on behalf of the government. The court found that “appropriate directions” could be passed without causing prejudice to the government’s interests.

Justice Wani ordered the administration to "consider the amendment to the request for proposal for the selection of an insurance company" handling the implementation of AB-PMJAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT. He stressed that the inclusion of the four surgeries was "essential for underprivileged citizens who cannot afford proper medical care in public hospitals."

The court also asked the government to "strictly adhere to the governing Yojana/Scheme before awarding contracts to insurance providers."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL HEALTH PACKAGESAYUSHMAN BHARAT SCHEMEJAMMU KASHMIR HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.