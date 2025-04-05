Jammu Kashmir: High Court Denies Bail To Hotelier Accused Of Harboring Foreign Militants Involved In Srinagar Terror Attack

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the rejection of bail for a Srinagar man accused of harboring two foreign militants linked to the deadly 2022 Maisuma attack, observing that “there are reasonable grounds to believe the accusations are prima facie true.”

A division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary, on Thursday upheld the NIA Court's December 2024 ruling rejecting bail to Dalgate hotelier Javaid Ahmad Bhat, 41.

Bhat is facing trial on several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including conspiracy, providing shelter to militants, and abetting a banned militant outfit. He has been behind bars since his arrest in April 2022.

The prosecution alleges that Bhat harbored two foreign militants from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) organization knowingly, first in his hotel and then at his house in Bishambar Nagar, Srinagar. The two militants, identified as Mohammad Bhai alias Abu Qasim alias Mir Shoaib alias Mudassir and Abu Arsalan alias Khalid alias Aadil, were gunned down during an encounter with security personnel on April 10, 2022, in which a few personnel were also injured.

Authorities allege the same militants were responsible for the April 4, 2022 Maisuma attack, which left two CRPF personnel dead. The duo, allegedly involved in that killing, were later found to have used fake Aadhaar cards and local support to evade detection for months.

Represented by advocate Azhar-ul-Amin, Bhat contended that his ongoing detention constituted pre-trial punishment, , violating his fundamental right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. He claimed the case was based largely on circumstantial evidence, including an alleged self-incriminating statement made during custody without corroboration.

“The benefit of doubt must go to the accused,” the counsel argued, adding that of the 36 listed witnesses, only 10 had been examined—and none had directly implicated Bhat. He also cited the bail granted to co-accused Kaleem Zaffar, who allegedly helped the militants obtain forged Aadhaar cards.

However, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin S. Qadri, assisted by Maha Majeed, strongly opposed the bail plea, arguing that Bhat’s actions were not passive but integral to the larger conspiracy to wage war against the State.

“The accused harbored foreign militants knowing their identity and intent. He facilitated their movement and provided logistical support, including SIM cards,” Qadri submitted.

The bench found that Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, which places stringent restrictions on granting bail in terror-related offenses, applied in Bhat’s case. The court noted that he was formally charged under Sections 13, 18, 19, and 39 of the UAPA, all falling within the statute’s most serious chapters.

“Offenses under Sections 18 and 19 fall under Chapter IV and Section 39 under Chapter VI of the UAPA. Both chapters fall squarely within the rigour of Section 43D(5),” the bench stated in its 13-page ruling.

The judges emphasized that granting bail could jeopardize the ongoing trial, especially given the incomplete witness examination and the risk of tampering or absconding. “...the appellant was involved in serious offences, which impinge upon the peace and security of the State and society in general, and the prosecution has reasonable apprehension that if bail is granted, the appellant may abscond.”

Stressing the need to balance individual liberty with public safety, the court concluded:“...the motion for grant of bail in favour of the appellant deserves to be rejected, as it is incumbent upon the court to strike a balance between individual and public interest, and wherever they may get pitted against one another, the former must give way to the latter.”

The bench also underscored that a bail hearing is not the forum for evaluating intricate questions of evidence, which are better addressed at the trial stage: “The trial court while considering the application for grant of bail, and this appellate court while hearing the appeal, cannot go into intricate questions of whether the offences are made out or not, as the evidence cannot be appreciated so minutely at this stage.”

The case dates back to April 2022, when security forces, acting on intelligence inputs, raided Bhat’s residence and gunned down the two militants after a fierce firefight.

Police later revealed that the militants had been moved between various hideouts—including Bhat's hotel and home—allegedly under instructions from Pakistan-based handler Mubashir Hamza.