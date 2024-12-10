EXCLUSIVE | Objections Against 'Unfair' Jammu Kashmir Reservation Policy Will Be Reviewed, Says Minister Sakina Itoo

Srinagar: The row over the new reservation policy, especially its impact on the allotment of seats in Jammu and Kashmir medical colleges is a "sensitive" issue and there is a need to review the matter, J&K Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo has said.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Monday, Itoo said the objections raised by aspirants and medical students would be discussed and the government would take a call on how to examine the same.

"We live in a democracy. Everyone has the right to express their objections democratically. The government will review this issue and take a call on it," Itoo said in the interview at her residence here.

Calling it a sensitive issue, the minister said there is a need to review it (the policy). "We will deliberate on how to examine this issue."

Itoo said discussions would be held with stakeholders benefiting under Rule 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules to ensure no rights are violated.

Itoo's remarks come a day after students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar held a protest against the amended reservation policy and the recent reduction of open merit seats in NEET-PG admissions.

Earlier this year, the Lieutenant Governor-led administration amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act of 2004 for recruitment and admissions, squeezing the general category quota to 40% while increasing the reservation for reserved categories to 60%. The amendment also included Pahari-speaking persons and 15 other castes on the list, further reducing the possibilities of open-category candidates.

The National Conference, which won the J&K Assembly elections in the union territory, had promised to re-look at the reservation policy in its manifesto. The protesting students on Monday said the policy changes have frustrated them as they adversely affected merit-based admissions in medical colleges. They claimed that the open merit quota has been reduced to 27-30 per cent after the implementation of the new reservation rules and Rule 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules as against the earlier 75 per cent of PG seats under SRO 49 of 2018.

On private schools adopting Cambridge curriculum

The education minsiter warned that strict action would be taken against private schools imposing the Cambridge curriculum instead of the Jammu and Kashmir Board or NCERT curriculum.

While terming the move as an unfair financial burden on parents, she warned of strict action against such schools. The minister said private schools are bound by rules just like government ones and are required to follow them.

"No private school can impose its will or put undue pressure on students and parents," she stressed, adding rules have been established, and no school or its administrators are above the law.

Earlier, parents of students from RP School, Nagbal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district complained about the school mandating the Cambridge curriculum for students from classes I to X, which they argue would increase academic pressure on children as well as financial burden on families.

Parents also raised concerns over a potential hike in school fees, which many may be unable to afford. Itoo assured that complaints regarding high book prices in private schools and unavailability of the books in the open market would also be prioritized. She encouraged parents to report any issue regarding the schools directly to her office rather than airing grievances on social media.

On welfare initiatives of Social Welfare Department

Itoo, who also heads the Social Welfare ministry, said the monthly assistance for widows, elderly and disabled persons had been cleared till October. She said 90% of the funds for the scheme are provided by the Centre. The state government has sought immediate disbursal of pending funds so that the beneficiaries do not have to suffer, the minister said.

On the marriage assistance grant for poor and orphaned girls, Itoo said the proposal to increase it from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, as was promised by her party in its election manifesto, is pending with the Finance department.