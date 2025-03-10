J&K: HC Orders Immediate Redaction Of Rape Victim’s Name, Stresses Protection Of Identity Under POCSO Act

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Registry to immediately redact the prosecutrix /victims’s name from key documents in an ongoing criminal appeal. The court issued directions while emphasising the need for strict compliance with legal provisions protecting the identity of victims in sexual offence cases.

The division bench, comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Puneet Gupta, issued the order in the case of Fazil Saleem Bhat vs. Union Territory of J&K, where concerns were raised about the inadvertent disclosure of the prosecutrix’s name in multiple pages of the appeal memorandum. The petition, currently under hearing, is related to charges filed under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the proceedings, the counsel representing the Union Territory pointed out that specific pages within the charge sheet translations contained the prosecutrix’s full name, a violation of established legal guidelines. The court acknowledged this concern and promptly directed the court office to redact the name from both physical and digital copies of the case file. The affected pages include pages 57, 63, 69, 79, 97, and 109 of the appeal memorandum.

"Under the circumstances, the office is requested to forthwith redact the name of the prosecutrix from the aforementioned pages and make necessary changes to the digital copy of the court also. The office shall also take into account such other additional pages as given to it by the learned counsel for the Union Territory in addition to the pages already mentioned hereinabove, and if the name of the prosecutrix is mentioned in those pages, redact the same from the physical file and also from the digital file," the court said.

“In compliance with existing legal protections, the name of the prosecutrix must not appear in any court documents. The registry is directed to make necessary redactions without delay,” the order stated.

Beyond the case at hand, the court highlighted the importance of maintaining confidentiality in cases involving sexual offences. While issuing a directive to state authorities, including the police, forensic labs, and medical professionals, ensuring they do not reveal the identity of victims in any official documentation, the court said, “It is necessary for us to order that in cases under Section 376 or POCSO-related offences, the authorities of the state, which means the police, the FSL, and the doctors examining the prosecutrix, are to be made aware that the name of the prosecutrix is not to be given and the parentage of the prosecutrix is to be shown only without the prosecutrix’s address.”

The court cited the 2019 Supreme Court judgement in Vipul Saxena & Others vs. Union of India & Others (2019) 2 SCC 703, which mandates strict adherence to guidelines ensuring the anonymity of victims in such cases. "...the Union Territory of J&K shall sensitise all organs that are involved in the investigating process about the guidelines cited in the aforementioned judgement of the Supreme Court," the court said while fixing the next date of hearing for March 17, 2025.