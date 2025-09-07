ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Hazratbal Row: Police Detain Over 25 People

Srinagar: More than two dozen persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the vandalisation of the Ashoka emblem in the Hazratbal shrine here, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said police detained over 25 people after checking the videos and CCTV footage of the incident of vandalism that took place after Friday congregational prayers.

"No one has been formally arrested so far, but some people are being questioned," a senior police official said.

A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine on Friday as political parties accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque and demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the Waqf Board should apologise for the "mistake," asserting that the national emblem is meant for government functions, not religious institutions.

While parties like the NC, PDP and the CPI(M) said the use of the Ashoka emblem in the mosque was "provocative" and blasphemous, the BJP slammed the defacement of the plaque, claiming the incident was an attempt to revive terrorism and separatism in the Valley.