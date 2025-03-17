Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir's Handwara

Srinagar: A gunfight between militants and security forces broke out in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Monday. A Police official said that joint teams of Army and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation for militants in the Krumbhoora area of Handwara’s Zachaldar.

During searches, hiding militants opened fire at the search party, triggering an encounter. “Encounter has started at Krumhoora Zachaldara area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job,” said a police spokesperson. He said that more details on the same will follow later.

This is the first encounter in March, with the previous months also passing relatively peacefully. The Union Territory witnessed three killings in February, making it the second most peaceful month in the past 25 years.

The figures were the same in January too. Official data shows that the region saw the deaths of one ex-serviceman and two army personnel in two separate incidents in February.

The first incident occurred on February 3, when a retired soldier, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, was killed, while his wife and niece sustained injuries in firing by unidentified terrorists in the Behibagh area of Kulgam.

On February 11, two army personnel, including Captain Karamjit Singh Baksh and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, were killed, and another was injured when suspected terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Laleali area of Bhattal village in Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu.