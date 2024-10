Srinagar: A policeman was injured in an explosion in the evidence room of a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

"A grenade (collected as evidence in a case) exploded inside the 'malkhana (evidence room)' of a court in Baramulla town on Thursday," a police official said.

One policeman was injured in the explosion and he was taken to a hospital, he said.

Further details are awaited.