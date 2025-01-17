ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt's Proposal To Amend Building Laws Invite Environmental Concerns

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government's proposal to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) 2021 has raised eyebrows with civil society groups and locals aghast at the insufficient public consultation on proposed amendments.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has issued a notice to the public inviting suggestions/ comments on Proposed Amendments to J&K Unified Building Byelaws.

“The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, invites public suggestions/ comments on proposed amendments to J&K Unified Building Byelaws (UBBL) 2021. The documents are available at https://ljkhudd.gov.in and suggestions/comments can be submitted to the Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, H&UDD, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, email principalsecretaryhuddjk@gmail.com with the subject line "comments/ suggestions on proposed Amendments to J&K Unified Building Bye-laws (UBBL)- 2021,” the notice said. The government has kept the last date for submission as January 18.

Sources in the H&UDD told ETV Bharat that the government has kept the short period to avoid a barrage of public suggestions to amendments which could pressurise the government to stop the amendments.

The proposed amendments have invited public wrath as the Valley's Environmental Policy Group (EPG), an environmental advocacy organization in Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed concerns regarding the “hush hush” amendments.

“The deadline of January 18, 2025, offers an exceedingly narrow window for meaningful public engagement, hindering our capacity to thoroughly evaluate the environmental implications of these regulations. Particularly concerning are the impacts on green spaces, water management, and sustainable construction practices, which require comprehensive analysis and stakeholder input,” EPG said in a statement.

The group said that the proposed amendments have not been given wider publicity which creates suspicion about the amendments.