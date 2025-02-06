ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt To Order Own Inquiries Into Two Civilian Deaths, Announces CM Omar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that it will order its own inquiries into the killing of two civilians in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

Two civilians including Makhan Din from Jammu’s Billawar and Waseem Ahmed Malla from Baramulla died in two separate incidents. The 25-year-old Din was found dead at his home in Perody area of Billawar in Kathua district after he was questioned for being an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorists by J&K Police while Malla was killed in firing for allegedly crossing checkpoint set up by Army in north Kashmir's Baramulla.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has taken up these cases with the union government and announced that the his government will order its inquiries in both the incidents.

In the Union Territory, the home which controls Police and public order doesn’t fall under the purview of the elected government and is directly controlled by Union Home Ministry.

“I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear,” said Abdullah.

Describing both the incidents ‘highly unfortunate’, he said they should not have happened.

“J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population.

“Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy. I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries.”

National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said he sought time but was not given time to raise these issues in the Parliament today.

“While the Nation including the opposition parties in Parliament are concerned - which we all should be- about the handcuffing and deportation of the Indian citizens in America, two citizens (civilians) in Jammu and Kashmir got killed by security forces during the last 24 hours, soon after the meeting for the security review of Kashmir conducted by Home Minister of India yesterday in Delhi,” he said.

A day ago, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered security forces in top huddle for wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Mehdi, “as per reports one was killed by torture in custody and the other on road by firing bullets in his chest for (allegedly) having failed to stop at a checkpoint.”

The Member of Parliament said he expects “the nation specifically INDIA alliance led by Congress will be equally concerned about the murder of two innocent citizens in J&K and ask for the immediate arrest of the security personnel involved in these killings and demand for justice”.