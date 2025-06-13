Jammu Kashmir Govt Slashes Panchayat Funds, Elected Representatives Cry Foul

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has slashed funds for Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI), a move that has stirred resentment among the District Development Council (DDC) members, who argue it will hit grassroots development in the union territory (UT).

The DDC members, who frame work plans under District Capital Expenditure (Capex), as per the Panchayati Raj Act, said the cut in PRI is “injustice” with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the rural areas of the UT, where these funds are spent for the construction of lanes and drains.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which has 4291 panchayats, each panchayat is allocated Rs 23 lakh for carrying out basic development in rural areas. Jammu and Kashmir has cut the funds by around 7 lakh and allocated plans worth Rs 16.66 lakh to each panchayat. In the absence of the elected panchayat members in Jammu and Kashmir, the work plan is framed by DDCs at the gram sabha level and approved for execution by the rural development department.

A senior official in the finance department who was not authorised to speak to the media confirmed the cut but said that the funds “are now allocated based on the previous year's expenditure and spending”.

“The new system of financing encourages complete expenditure. If a department shows less expenditure than the previous year, then new funds are released as per that spending and performance,” the official told ETV Bharat.

Repeated attempts to contact the ruling party, National Conference, chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, could not fructify as he did not respond to calls or messages.

Not only the opposition DDC members in the Kashmir Valley but also the DDC chairpersons in Jammu province associated with the NC have shown anguish with the government’s decision.

Safina Baig, DDC chairperson, Baramulla, said the government should not interfere in the working of grassroots-level institutions and bend laws to deprive people of development. “This is not an encouraging sign from the elected government. Under what provision of law have they slashed these funds and bypassed the Panchayati Raj Act? The government also encouraged legislators to interfere in the District Capex plans where they have no role in it as per the act; their role is limited to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) only,” she told ETV Bharat.

Harbaksh Singh, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Education, DDC Pulwama, told ETV Bharat that the PRI funds are allocated directly by the Government of India to PRIs, and the UT government has no right to divert these funds to fulfil its manifesto. “Any diversion or misuse of funds meant for this system is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

Ajaz Mir, a DDC member from Shopian, said that first, the government sidelined the gram sabha plans by authorising its legislators to execute the work plan. “Now, slashing the funds for PRI will deprive grassroots development in rural areas. "Instead of arranging additional funds, the government has deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir of their rightful funds and development,” Mir, who is a former legislator, told ETV Bharat.

Bharat Bushan, DDC chairperson from Jammu, said the government has done “injustice” to the people by diverting funds from the PRIs. “Only Rs 16.66 lakh has been allocated for PRI works when the approved fund is Rs 23 lakh for each panchayat. This is a grave injustice and dismantling of the PR Act,” he said.