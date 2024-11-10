J-K Govt Relaxes Upper Age Limit For CCE 2024

Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir has relaxed the upper age limit for a year for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 after fervent demands by the candidates.

The relaxation comes after fervent demands of the candidates for the last four years. The government is also considering relaxing the age for police jobs.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by fourth proviso to clause (ii) of sub-rule (1) of rule 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, the Government hereby prescribes the upper age limit for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2024 for Open merit candidates to 35 years," reads the official notification signed by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary to Government on Saturday.

For the reserved category and in-service candidates, the upper age limit has been fixed at 37 years while for the physically challenged candidates, the limit is 38 years now.

The Lieutenant Governor administration had after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A reduced the age limit for CCE exams to 32 for general category candidates while the age limit was 35 for category candidates.

This decision was opposed by the students and candidates, however, the appeals went unheard. Hundreds of aspirants had crossed the age limit and were demanding age relaxation in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 and the COVID pandemic.

The National Conference had promised to relook into the age limit for civil services if voted to power. "As promised in our Manifesto, JKNC government prescribes revised upper age limit for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination. We wish all the candidates good luck with their preparations!" National Conference posted on X, sharing a copy of the official notification.

Sahil Parray, a student activist, urged the government to also consider age relaxation for aspirants seeking to get police jobs. Nasir Aslam Wani, Adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the government is looking into that demand as well.

"The elected government has already taken up with Lieutenant Governor (Manoj Sinha) for considering this request of JKPSI and Constable aspirants," Wani said.