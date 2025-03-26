ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Rejects Over 39,000 Land Claims Under FRA, Grants Over 65,000 Kanals Of Land To ST Families

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has rejected over 39,000 claims for land ownership under the Forest Rights Act but has distributed over 65,000 kanals of forest land to over 6,020 scheduled tribe (ST) families, including Gujjars, Bakerwals and other forest dwellers.

A total of 46,090 claims were submitted by Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other traditional forest dwellers (OTFDs) under Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights (CFR), senior officials from the forest department said.

"Of these, 39,906 claims were rejected due to applicants' inability to provide requisite evidence and documents, while 126 claims are still pending," an official said.

The majority of the rejections—35,924 claims—occurred at the gram sabha level, primarily due to lack of supporting documents, they said. Additionally, 3,982 claims were rejected at the sub-divisional and district-level committees, they said.

The Forest Rights Act mandates a structured process for claim recognition, with approvals granted by gram sabhas, sub-divisional committees, and district-level committees based on laid-down procedures and norms.

"Applications failing to meet these criteria are not considered," the official said. However, applicants whose claims are rejected have the right to appeal at higher levels, with the final appeal heard by the district-level committee, they said.