Jammu Kashmir Govt Pushes For Flood Rehab Package As SDRF Relief Falls Short

Srinagar: The official assessments of estimated losses sustained by the agriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir due to recent floods exceed the modest compensation warranted under the state disaster relief fund (SDRF), prompting the government to approach the central government for a rehabilitation package.

Over 100 people died and many are still missing in a series of natural calamities that struck in August-September, ravaging large parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

1400 Hectares Agriculture, Horticulture Land Hit

Official estimates assessed by ETV Bharat suggested that over 1400 hectares of agriculture and horticulture land was hit by the rain fed water in August-September in the region, damaging crops and fruit. Agriculture is the mainstay for Jammu and Kashmir’s economy with the horticulture sector alone contributing over 12000 crore annually.

Farmers harvest paddy crop after floods in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Over 10,00000 families are directly or indirectly involved in farming with over 2.15 lakh hectares of land producing more than 2.4 MT of fruit including apples. Of this, over 70 percent (1.5 lakh ha) produce over 2.1 MT of the apple annually, which also bore the brunt after landslides triggered by rains blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for more than two weeks in August-September.

Losses Worth Nearly Rs 100 Crore

Top officials from horticulture and agriculture departments have estimated losses amounting to 12.6 crore to the horticulture sector, affecting over 200 hectares. The orchards were affected in four districts of south Kashmir including Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.

Likewise, over 12000 hectares of land comprising primary paddy fields were affected, causing losses worth nearly 85 crore. This includes 69 crores in Jammu region and over 15 crores in Kashmir, according to an official document readied by the government after surveying the affected districts.