Jammu Kashmir Govt Pushes For Flood Rehab Package As SDRF Relief Falls Short
Officials estimate losses to agriculture and horticulture by floods at nearly Rs 100 crore, while the SDRF puts the same losses at Rs 60 lakh.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The official assessments of estimated losses sustained by the agriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir due to recent floods exceed the modest compensation warranted under the state disaster relief fund (SDRF), prompting the government to approach the central government for a rehabilitation package.
Over 100 people died and many are still missing in a series of natural calamities that struck in August-September, ravaging large parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
1400 Hectares Agriculture, Horticulture Land Hit
Official estimates assessed by ETV Bharat suggested that over 1400 hectares of agriculture and horticulture land was hit by the rain fed water in August-September in the region, damaging crops and fruit. Agriculture is the mainstay for Jammu and Kashmir’s economy with the horticulture sector alone contributing over 12000 crore annually.
Over 10,00000 families are directly or indirectly involved in farming with over 2.15 lakh hectares of land producing more than 2.4 MT of fruit including apples. Of this, over 70 percent (1.5 lakh ha) produce over 2.1 MT of the apple annually, which also bore the brunt after landslides triggered by rains blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for more than two weeks in August-September.
Losses Worth Nearly Rs 100 Crore
Top officials from horticulture and agriculture departments have estimated losses amounting to 12.6 crore to the horticulture sector, affecting over 200 hectares. The orchards were affected in four districts of south Kashmir including Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.
Likewise, over 12000 hectares of land comprising primary paddy fields were affected, causing losses worth nearly 85 crore. This includes 69 crores in Jammu region and over 15 crores in Kashmir, according to an official document readied by the government after surveying the affected districts.
The surveys were conducted jointly by the concerned departments alongside revenue and other allied departments in the union territory.
Paltry SDRF Relief
But the SDRF norms, according to Kashmir Director Horticulture department Vikas Anand, puts the same estimated losses at Rs 60 lakh. These rules allow Rs 22,500 compensation to a farmer for one hectare of land. Likewise, the agriculture sector will get 16 crore against the actual losses.
A senior official who overlooks the state disaster management said the SDRF funds are meant for ‘immediate relief’ and are disbursed just when the natural calamity strikes. But the compensation which bears the total losses is borne by the concerned departments after comprehensive assessment of losses , the official added.
Minister Speaks
Though the state government cannot amend the SDRF rules, Minister of Agriculture Minister for Agriculture Production Javed Ahmad Dar noted the disparity in actual losses and SDRF compensation, saying they are preparing to seek rehabilitation package from the central government.
“The government is collecting data from each district and will be submitting a comprehensive report to the central government seeking a relief and rehabilitation package for the losses caused by floods,” he told ETV Bharat.
The package, according to Dar, will include all sectors including infrastructure damages, roads and other damages.
The relief and rehabilitation to flood-hit population is likely to dominate the coming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly with the National Conference-led and the Opposition readying for a face off on the issue.
