J&K Govt Hikes DA Of Employees To 53 Percent

As per the orders issued by the Finance Department, the employees working under 7th pay commission will receive 53 percent DA.

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 27, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has fulfilled the demands of its employees, increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners to 53 percent.

Effective from July 1, 2024, according to two official orders issued by the Finance Department, it said government employees working under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will now receive DA at 53 percent of their basic pay. This is up from the previous rate of 50 percent.

Explaining the terms, it refers to Basic Pay into the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, excluding special pay and other allowances.

The arrears for the additional DA instalment from July 2024 to December 2024 will be paid in February 2025 and the revised rates will form part of the monthly salary from January 2025 onwards, it added.

Similarly, as per another order issued by the Finance Department reads the DA for pensioners and family pensioners has been revised to 53 percent of their Basic Pension or Basic Family Pension, up from the previous 50 percent.

The arrears for pensioners and family pensioners for the same period will also be disbursed in February 2025 while the revised rates will be reflected in pensions and family pensions starting January 2025, reads the order.

