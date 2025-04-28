Jammu Kashmir Govt Felling Protected Walnut Trees For Semi Ring Road Project

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is felling 55 walnut trees, protected under the J&K Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969, in Ganderbal district for alignment of semi Ring Road which is part of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The semi-ring road which branches off the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway 44 at Galender in Pampore area of Pulwama district is under construction from the last few years stretches upto Ganderbal district.

For felling down of the walnut trees, the Tehsildar Wakura has issued an order for all concerned officials of the revenue and rightful landowners to remain present today during the felling down of the trees.

“Regarding the subject and reference cited above. In this connection Permit has already been issued vide permit no. 496/PST/PA to fell down fifty five (55) walnut trees coming under the alignment of semi Ring Road II from village Ahan to Manigam,” Tehsildar Wakura, Ummer Farooq has said in his order, accessed by ETV Bharat.

Confirming to ETV Bharat about the issuance of the order, Tehsildar Ummer Farooq said that the government has given permission for cutting down of the trees. According to the order, the divisional commissioner Kashmir has given permission for felling of these 55 walnut trees in March this year.

In January this year, the divisional commissioner Kashmir had permitted the National Highway Authority of India to cut down eight walnut trees that were coming under the alignment of the semi Ring Road between Dangerpora and Shilvat areas of Bandipora.

Felling of walnut trees is prohibited as per the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969. This Act was enacted in April 1969 for the preservation of certain species of trees including walnut and for regulation of felling and their export.

The Act says that without permission from the revenue department a walnut tree can neither be felled nor pruned, even if it stands on private land. The Act says the prescribed authority shall refuse permission to cut down a tree which is green, healthy or if it belongs to fruit-bearing species or is fruit bearing.

The 62 km long semi-ring road spanning Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts is being constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is aimed to decongest the traffic in Srinagar city and also provide smooth connectivity for security convoys on the highway towards Ladakh UT. The four-lane highway will connect Pulwama with Ganderbal and finally lead the traffic towards Ladakh.

The NHAI with assistance of the local revenue department has acquired 4,730 kanals of agricultural land in Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora. Farmers and activists have protested the large-scale land acquisition, cutting down of apple and crop yielding trees as they feared loss of their livelihoods.

The first phase of 34.72 km connects Galander to Narbal junction in Srinagar outskirts and the Phase II of 27.2 km from Narbal to Ganderbal. The completed project will feature numerous infrastructure elements, including 290 culverts, two road-over bridges, two flyovers, 10 major junctions, 26 minor junctions, and a toll plaza at Narbal junction.