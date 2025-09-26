ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Delays Appointments Of Selected Candidates, Citing Lack Of Business Rules

Srinagar: Amid soaring unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir among the educated youth, scores of educated youth who secured Class IV government jobs through proper recruitment by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) four years ago are still waiting for appointment, with officials citing the absence of business rules.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had advertised Class IV posts in 2020 and concluded the selection process in October 2021. Several candidates received clearance after prolonged verification in 2023, but their second ordeal began last year when their files seeking revalidation of their selection list landed in the General Administration Department (GAD). Since then, the candidates allege, the GAD has been sitting on their cases, citing the absence of business rules to process revalidation.

“Our respective departments gave us clearance, but the GAD’s cabinet section has kept our files pending for the last year. They keep repeating that there are no business rules for the revalidation,” a group of over 25 affected candidates told ETV Bharat.

The delay, they say, has not only deprived them of much-needed employment but also subjected them to mental distress. “We have been hearing the same excuse for months now, with no redressal of our grievances,” one of the candidates said. They added that even after meeting Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, and securing his assurances, nothing has moved forward.

Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani didn't reply to the repeated calls and messages, while GAD Commissioner M. Raju declined to comment.

A former bureaucrat who once headed the department said the clerical-level explanations are unjustified. “A file cannot get stuck at the clerical stage. It has to move up through the commissioner to the chief minister’s office or the lieutenant governor’s office. Business rules cannot be used as an excuse to stop the process at the clerical stage,” he said, requesting anonymity.