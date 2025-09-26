Jammu Kashmir Govt Delays Appointments Of Selected Candidates, Citing Lack Of Business Rules
Despite candidates being duly selected, Jammu and Kashmir government officials are citing a lack of formal business rules to delay their appointments.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid soaring unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir among the educated youth, scores of educated youth who secured Class IV government jobs through proper recruitment by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) four years ago are still waiting for appointment, with officials citing the absence of business rules.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had advertised Class IV posts in 2020 and concluded the selection process in October 2021. Several candidates received clearance after prolonged verification in 2023, but their second ordeal began last year when their files seeking revalidation of their selection list landed in the General Administration Department (GAD). Since then, the candidates allege, the GAD has been sitting on their cases, citing the absence of business rules to process revalidation.
“Our respective departments gave us clearance, but the GAD’s cabinet section has kept our files pending for the last year. They keep repeating that there are no business rules for the revalidation,” a group of over 25 affected candidates told ETV Bharat.
The delay, they say, has not only deprived them of much-needed employment but also subjected them to mental distress. “We have been hearing the same excuse for months now, with no redressal of our grievances,” one of the candidates said. They added that even after meeting Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, and securing his assurances, nothing has moved forward.
Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani didn't reply to the repeated calls and messages, while GAD Commissioner M. Raju declined to comment.
A former bureaucrat who once headed the department said the clerical-level explanations are unjustified. “A file cannot get stuck at the clerical stage. It has to move up through the commissioner to the chief minister’s office or the lieutenant governor’s office. Business rules cannot be used as an excuse to stop the process at the clerical stage,” he said, requesting anonymity.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, implemented after Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into a union territory on August 5, 2019, after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, has defined the rules of the LG, but it has not stated the rules of business for an elected government.
The Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) primarily deals with the powers and jurisdiction of the government in running the administration. These rules will define the functioning and authority of the Lieutenant Governor, the elected government, and the bureaucracy in the union territory.
A cabinet sub-committee of the JK government had framed the business rules after the government was sworn in in October 2024 and recommended them to the Lieutenant Governor of J & K, Manoj Sinha, for their implementation.
However, the LG in May this year returned the file with his objections. The NC chief spokesperson and legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, had said that the LG had raised some queries, which are being addressed. “Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” he had said in May.
The candidate said that they fairly cleared the recruitment, but their appointment is stuck in “official rigmarole”.
Read More