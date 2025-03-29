ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Government Bill Clearance Before FY-End Eases Pressure On J&K Bank's NPA Settlement

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has cleared the pending financial liabilities in treasuries before the fiscal-end, preventing a potential setback to J&K Bank’s one-time settlement scheme for defaulters.

The delay in bill clearance had left hundreds of contractors and business persons struggling to repay their loans, threatening to undermine the bank’s efforts to reduce its Non-Performing Assets.

The bills, according to contractors, were stuck for some six months in government treasuries due to a funds crunch. On the floor of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir government revealed the Union Territory’s total debt has significantly swelled to over Rs 1.25 lakh crore with outstanding liabilities in treasuries amounting to Rs 5,429.49 crore until last month. In 2024-25, the Union Territory government cleared Rs 6,184 crore to contractors.

The release of payments is expected to provide much-needed liquidity to borrowers struggling to clear their liabilities under J&K Bank's One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, said Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry General Secretary Faiz Ahmad Bakshi.

"These payments will now give breathing space to settle their dues, but are equally vital for maintaining the overall economic health of the business ecosystem,” he added. The Bank’s scheme, valid for three months until March 2025, is designed to help borrowers resolve their liabilities and reduce NPAs. The scheme is non-discretionary and non-discriminatory, offering incentives for early repayment.

Over the years, the J&K Bank has witnessed a significant reduction in NPAs from nearly 9 per cent to 3.95 per cent in September 2024. The fresh infusion is expected to further ease the financial stress, said a senior official of the J&K Bank.