Jammu Kashmir Govt Bans Sale Of Fake, Machine-Made Goods As Handicrafts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a blanket ban on the sale of counterfeit and machine-made products misrepresented as authentic Kashmir handicrafts, following a spate of complaints from both traders and tourists.

The move comes days after Kashmiri carpet traders threatened to launch protests unless the government took action against the misbranding and sale of fake products, particularly machine-made carpets, which were sold as Kashmiri handmade carpets. A delegation of traders led by Sheikh Ashiq, a board director of the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) and the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council (ISEPC), and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday to press for urgent intervention.

The crackdown follows an incident in which a tourist was sold a machine-made carpet falsely labelled as Kashmiri handmade. The dealer involved, Kashmir Carpet Bazaar, has since been deregistered and fined under relevant provisions of law. The department also admitted that several dealers are displaying and selling machine-made items falsely marketed as handmade Kashmir handicrafts, confirming the concerns raised by the traders. “Such violations damage the reputation and authenticity of Kashmiri crafts,” an official spokesperson said.

Ashiq said that branding and selling machine-made carpets as Kashmiri carpets damages the reputation but also snatches away the livelihood of thousands of artisans who toil to make these carpets and other handicrafts.

In response, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, on Friday issued a formal notice to all registered handicraft dealers, giving them a seven-day deadline to remove machine-made items from their showrooms. If they fail to comply, they risk being blacklisted and deregistered under the Jammu and Kashmir Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978.

An official spokesperson of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department said that penalties have already been imposed on defaulting dealers. He added that officials from the department, including the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom and the Director of the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), along with the Quality Control Inspection Squad, conducted surprise checks in key areas such as Nishat, Nehru Park, and Munawarabad. Showrooms found violating the rules were warned to remove the machine-made items immediately or face deregistration and blacklisting.

Many Kashmiri handicrafts—including carpets, shawls, and papier-mâché products—are protected under the Geographical Indication (GI) of Goods Act, registered with the GI Registry in Chennai. To enhance consumer trust and preserve authenticity, the department has introduced GI-based QR labelling for certified products, available through PTQCC, IICT, and Quality Control labs.