Jammu Kashmir Govt Approves Deployment Of 4000 Ex-Servicemen To Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the proposal of the J&K Sainik Board to deploy ex-servicemen to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory.
Suneel Bartwal, Jammu based Defence spokesperson while confirming the deployment of 4000 ex-servicemen, said that 435 of them possess licensed personal weapons, “significantly enhancing the capacity to respond effectively to localised security situations”.
“These ESM will be employed for the protection of critical infrastructure in all 20 districts of J&K, including power stations, bridges, government installations, and other vulnerable points,” Bartwal added.
According to the Defence PRO, the J&K Sainik Welfare Board of Jammu & Kashmir had moved a proposal for mobilising Ex-Servicemen (ESM) in a bid to “strengthen community-based security and harness the capabilities of former military personnel”.
“The initiative builds upon the previous success during the Covid-19 pandemic, where 2,500 Ex-Servicemen volunteered to support the administration. The increase to 4,000 reflects both the growing spirit of service among veterans and the trust reposed in them by the government and local populace,” he said.
“As outlined in the proposal, the ESM volunteers will serve under the overall coordination of the respective District Sainik Welfare Officers (DSWOs).They will function in close coordination with the district administration and local police. Their role is non-combatant, focusing on static guard duties, presence-based deterrence, and local coordination”.
The Defence PRO said that uniforms and basic equipment will be provided through the Sainik Welfare Board with administrative support from district authorities adding training and orientation programmes are being planned to ensure standardised conduct and efficiency.
“This initiative not only utilises the discipline, experience, and commitment of the ESM community but also represents a model of inclusive and participatory security. It further cements the Indian Army’s legacy of service beyond the battlefield, contributing meaningfully to civil society and local governance structures in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
