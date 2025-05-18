ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Approves Deployment Of 4000 Ex-Servicemen To Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the proposal of the J&K Sainik Board to deploy ex-servicemen to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory.

Suneel Bartwal, Jammu based Defence spokesperson while confirming the deployment of 4000 ex-servicemen, said that 435 of them possess licensed personal weapons, “significantly enhancing the capacity to respond effectively to localised security situations”.

“These ESM will be employed for the protection of critical infrastructure in all 20 districts of J&K, including power stations, bridges, government installations, and other vulnerable points,” Bartwal added.

According to the Defence PRO, the J&K Sainik Welfare Board of Jammu & Kashmir had moved a proposal for mobilising Ex-Servicemen (ESM) in a bid to “strengthen community-based security and harness the capabilities of former military personnel”.