ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Abolishes Stamp Duty On Land Transfers Between Blood Relations

According to a Finance Department notification, the remission of Stamp Duty on Gift Deeds within blood relations will be effective from Apr 1.

A view of Jammu Kashmir assembly
A view of Jammu Kashmir assembly (PTI)
author img

By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has abolished stamp duty on land transfers as gift deeds between blood relations which means all such transfers will bear no costs for the land transferees.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had announced this measure during the ongoing first budget session of the legislative assembly of the union territory and now the Finance Department has issued the notification ordering this exemption.

Omar said this reform measure aimed at public ease will be implemented from April 1 this year. “As announced in Budget 2025, the Notification for remission of Stamp Duty on Gift Deeds within blood relations has been issued. Come April 1, such land transfers between close family members will attract zero stamp duty in J&K,” Omar wrote on X.

The Finance department issued the notification on March 27. “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Section 9 of the Stamp Act, 1977 (XL of 1977) the Government being satisfied that it is necessary to do so in the public interest hereby remit the Stamp Duty in respect of transfer of property by virtue of Gift Deed, within Blood relations.”

Listing the blood relations, Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government Finance department said it shall include father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandfather, grandmother, grandson and granddaughter.

Read more:

  1. Jammu Kashmir Government Bill Clearance Before FY-End Eases Pressure On J&K Bank's NPA Settlement
  2. Kashmir Pashmina Gets Boost With ﻿High Resolution Microscope For GI Certification
  3. Is Kashmir Staring At A Looming Mutton Shortage This Eid-ul-Fitr?

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has abolished stamp duty on land transfers as gift deeds between blood relations which means all such transfers will bear no costs for the land transferees.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had announced this measure during the ongoing first budget session of the legislative assembly of the union territory and now the Finance Department has issued the notification ordering this exemption.

Omar said this reform measure aimed at public ease will be implemented from April 1 this year. “As announced in Budget 2025, the Notification for remission of Stamp Duty on Gift Deeds within blood relations has been issued. Come April 1, such land transfers between close family members will attract zero stamp duty in J&K,” Omar wrote on X.

The Finance department issued the notification on March 27. “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Section 9 of the Stamp Act, 1977 (XL of 1977) the Government being satisfied that it is necessary to do so in the public interest hereby remit the Stamp Duty in respect of transfer of property by virtue of Gift Deed, within Blood relations.”

Listing the blood relations, Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government Finance department said it shall include father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandfather, grandmother, grandson and granddaughter.

Read more:

  1. Jammu Kashmir Government Bill Clearance Before FY-End Eases Pressure On J&K Bank's NPA Settlement
  2. Kashmir Pashmina Gets Boost With ﻿High Resolution Microscope For GI Certification
  3. Is Kashmir Staring At A Looming Mutton Shortage This Eid-ul-Fitr?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR STAMP DUTYKASHMIROMAR ABDULLAHJAMMU KASHMIR STAMP DUTY ABOLITION

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.