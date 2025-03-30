ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Abolishes Stamp Duty On Land Transfers Between Blood Relations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has abolished stamp duty on land transfers as gift deeds between blood relations which means all such transfers will bear no costs for the land transferees.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had announced this measure during the ongoing first budget session of the legislative assembly of the union territory and now the Finance Department has issued the notification ordering this exemption.

Omar said this reform measure aimed at public ease will be implemented from April 1 this year. “As announced in Budget 2025, the Notification for remission of Stamp Duty on Gift Deeds within blood relations has been issued. Come April 1, such land transfers between close family members will attract zero stamp duty in J&K,” Omar wrote on X.