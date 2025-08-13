After Eight-Year Hiatus, Jammu Kashmir Govt To Preside Over Independence Day

Srinagar: Amid stepped up security, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the first elected government head to preside over and take salute at the Independence Day function in the Union Territory after a hiatus of eight years.

The main venue of the function would be witnessed at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where Abdullah will preside over and take the salute from contingents of police, armed forces and students.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, VK Bidhuri takes salute during a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

This will mark the departure from the past eight years as erstwhile Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led government was the last to preside over the event in Kashmir in 2017. In the subsequent year, her alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of alliance with Peoples Democratic Party, leading to the fall of the government almost two months ahead of August 15.

Since then, the Jammu and Kashmir was put under direct central government rule with the abrogation and downgrading of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019 bifurcating the state into two union territories led by Lieutenant Governors.

Jammu Kashmir Police personnel take part in an Independence Day parade in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

A senior government officer confirmed that Abdullah will preside and take salute at the main event in Srinagar. In Jammu, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the function at Maulana Azad Stadium while ministers and District Development Council, the third tier of Panachayat Raj will take salutes in districts.

Ruling National Conference state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar described it as a 'welcome change' but iterates his party's demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate we did not have an elected government for all these years. This should not have happened nor should it happen in the future. We want to see Chief Minister Omar Abdullah preside over the event as a CM of a full state. For that, the central government should fulfill its promise of restoring full statehood and not truncated," he told ETV Bharat.

Jammu Kashmir Police personnel take part in an Independence Day parade in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

In the Union Territory, the powers are demarcated with law and order (Police and security forces) falling within the domain of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while the rest are claimed to be with the elected government. But Omar Abdullah has complained about truncated powers and interference from Raj Bhawan, insisting on ending the 'dual control system' in the region by restoring Jammu and Kashmir statehood.

"There is a delay in the central government's promise of restorting statehood. It is triggering friction and vacuum as the elected government lacks full-fledged powers to run the affairs," said a senior NC functionary.

On the Line of control (LoC) and international borders, in the meantime, army and Border Security Forces have increased vigil with area domination and patrolling to prevent infiltration. In the frontier Uri, an army soldier was killed after troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the porous and mountainous LoC on Wednesday, an official said.

In Kashmir, Police and central armed forces were deployed on roads to keep a vigil as a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day for August 15 was held amid tight security across the region.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, security forces alongside Police had set up checkpoints early in the morning to carry out checking of commuters and vehicles. The main venue of the Independence Day function Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar decked with tricolours has been fortified with security.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that multi-tier security arrangements have been put into place for the peaceful and successful Independence Day function.

"The VVIPs will be participating at the main event in Srinagar. High rise spotters in mufti have been deployed to keep a close vigil ," he said while inviting people to participate in the event on to make the function a success.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri who took the salute at the full dress rehearsal invited residents to the event saying people should come along with Identity Cards for entry to the venue.

"Everyone has been invited just like last year. Despite the rain, there was a large turnout and the festive spirit was not dampened. I expect the same this year as well," he added.