Mobile Internet Suspended In Jammu Kashmir's Bhaderwah Till Tuesday

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district. Officials said the decision was taken over the possibility of misuse of data services by “anti-national elements” to disrupt public order.

The order issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti says that the mobile internet service will remain suspended on 74 towers– 56 of Reliance Jio and 18 of Airtel–on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti. It will be in vogue from May 22, 8 pm, to May 27, 8 pm.

“Whereas the IGP, Jammu zone, Jammu, being the authorised officer under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, has issued directions to the telecom service providers and internet service providers to suspend mobile data services temporarily on towers in the Bhaderwah area of district Doda of Jammu province from May 22, 2025, 8 pm to May 27, 2025, 8 pm,” the order bearing number Home-12 (TSTS) of 2025 dated 23-05-2025 reads.