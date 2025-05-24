ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Internet Suspended In Jammu Kashmir's Bhaderwah Till Tuesday

The home department order says that the mobile internet service will remain suspended on 74 towers on the recommendation of the IGP (Jammu Zone).

Mobile Internet Suspended In Jammu Kashmir's Bhaderwah Till Tuesday
Representational Image (File/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district. Officials said the decision was taken over the possibility of misuse of data services by “anti-national elements” to disrupt public order.

The order issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti says that the mobile internet service will remain suspended on 74 towers– 56 of Reliance Jio and 18 of Airtel–on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti. It will be in vogue from May 22, 8 pm, to May 27, 8 pm.

“Whereas the IGP, Jammu zone, Jammu, being the authorised officer under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, has issued directions to the telecom service providers and internet service providers to suspend mobile data services temporarily on towers in the Bhaderwah area of district Doda of Jammu province from May 22, 2025, 8 pm to May 27, 2025, 8 pm,” the order bearing number Home-12 (TSTS) of 2025 dated 23-05-2025 reads.

Mobile Internet Suspended In Jammu Kashmir's Bhaderwah Till Tuesday
A copy of home department order (ETV Bharat)

“Whereas the order under reference, inter alia, the mobile data mobile data services – 2G/3G/4G/5G and public Wi-Fi services– are likely to be misused by anti-national elements, which may cause deterioration in public order,” the order further reads.

The upper reaches of the Bhaderwah area of district Doda share a boundary with the upper reaches of Kathua district, from where a few terrorists had allegedly managed to enter the district last year.

Read More

  1. Amid Rising Cyber Threats, J&K Govt Issues Fresh Advisory To Strengthen Digital Systems
  2. Bengal Waqf Violence: Jangipur Remains Tense, Internet Suspended

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district. Officials said the decision was taken over the possibility of misuse of data services by “anti-national elements” to disrupt public order.

The order issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti says that the mobile internet service will remain suspended on 74 towers– 56 of Reliance Jio and 18 of Airtel–on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti. It will be in vogue from May 22, 8 pm, to May 27, 8 pm.

“Whereas the IGP, Jammu zone, Jammu, being the authorised officer under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, has issued directions to the telecom service providers and internet service providers to suspend mobile data services temporarily on towers in the Bhaderwah area of district Doda of Jammu province from May 22, 2025, 8 pm to May 27, 2025, 8 pm,” the order bearing number Home-12 (TSTS) of 2025 dated 23-05-2025 reads.

Mobile Internet Suspended In Jammu Kashmir's Bhaderwah Till Tuesday
A copy of home department order (ETV Bharat)

“Whereas the order under reference, inter alia, the mobile data mobile data services – 2G/3G/4G/5G and public Wi-Fi services– are likely to be misused by anti-national elements, which may cause deterioration in public order,” the order further reads.

The upper reaches of the Bhaderwah area of district Doda share a boundary with the upper reaches of Kathua district, from where a few terrorists had allegedly managed to enter the district last year.

Read More

  1. Amid Rising Cyber Threats, J&K Govt Issues Fresh Advisory To Strengthen Digital Systems
  2. Bengal Waqf Violence: Jangipur Remains Tense, Internet Suspended

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRSUSPENSION OF MOBILE INTERNET IN JK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.