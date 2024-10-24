ETV Bharat / state

J&K Government Orders Release Of Life Convict Who Murdered Wife In 2005

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has remitted the remainder of a Jammu resident's life sentence for the murder of his wife in 2005.

In a notification, dated October 17, 2024, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the release of Kulwant Singh Manhas of the Miran Sahib area under Section 473 of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

However, his release would be conditional, as he was asked to strictly follow six post-release conditions including maintaining peace, good behaviour, and refraining from any unlawful activity.

Manhas has also been asked to report to the local police station once in six months. He is also required to provide personal and surety bonds before his release.

"Any violation of these conditions will result in the cancellation of his premature release," the notification states.