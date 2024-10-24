J&K Government Orders Release Of Life Convict Who Murdered Wife In 2005

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has remitted the remainder of a Jammu resident's life sentence for the murder of his wife in 2005.
In a notification, dated October 17, 2024, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the release of Kulwant Singh Manhas of the Miran Sahib area under Section 473 of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.
However, his release would be conditional, as he was asked to strictly follow six post-release conditions including maintaining peace, good behaviour, and refraining from any unlawful activity.
Manhas has also been asked to report to the local police station once in six months. He is also required to provide personal and surety bonds before his release.
"Any violation of these conditions will result in the cancellation of his premature release," the notification states.
The LG has also instructed the jail and police authorities to closely monitor Manhas' activities after his release.
Manhas, 57, has already served around 16 years in jail after being convicted under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 30 of the Arms Act in the 2005 murder of his wife, Indu Rani.
The case dates back to May 2005 when Manhas, who was running a leading educational institute in RS Pura, shot dead his wife with his licensed revolver following an argument over his alleged 'illicit relationship' with a student, per the Jammu Kashmir High Court records from his 2010 bail application.
In 2010, Justice Ghulam Hasnain Masoodi, while rejecting his bail, stated, "The petitioner allegedly shot dead his wife with his licensed revolver at his residential house and, thus, does not deserve any leniency by the court."
He was finally convicted following the testimony by key prosecution witnesses, including the domestic help, even though the defence argued that some witnesses did not support the prosecution's case, casting doubt on his involvement.
