Jammu Kashmir Remains Incommunicado As Weather Cuts Phone And Internet

Srinagar: Residents across Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing a 2019 redux since Tuesday afternoon as internet and phone connectivity remain largely cut off after heavy rains damaged fibre connectivity at several places in the union territory.

The lack of connectivity has exacerbated the situation as torrential rains have triggered floods in several areas. Jammu region is facing the brunt with most of its rivers in spate, flowing above the danger marks.

From Tuesday afternoon till this report was filed, calls failed to connect, mobile data remained out of service, and even landline and fibre networks were down, leaving subscribers clueless about flood and weather alerts. With no internet, UPI and other financial services are also unavailable, further frustrating the residents.

Tawi river flows in spate following heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (PTI)

Amid this, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah somehow managed to post on X, in which he rued about the "nonexistent communication" and said he had never "felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 (when floods hit Kashmir) and 2019 (when the Centre imposed a communication blackout against the backdrop of Article 370 abrogation).

"Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed line WiFi, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly, and WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven’t felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019," Abdullah said in his post on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, officials cited damage to optical fibres at numerous places as the reason for the lack of connectivity and said that technical teams have been sent to identify and resolve the issues. They said that fibre and landline services provided by the state-owned BSNL were also not working.

Telecom operators asserted it was a network issue due to "multiple fibre cuts" at multiple places such as Jammu, Srinagar, including Shimla. "We will try to restore the network and services as fast as possible," PTI reported on Tuesday, quoting officials.

Rescue operation underway following a flood threat due to incessant rainfall, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (PTI)

Airtel, one of the largest providers in the region, on Tuesday said an “observed alarm on a node located at Jammu” triggered the outage. “We are working to expedite the restoration of services,” the company said.

No statement has been given by either the authorities or the telecom operators on Wednesday. For residents, however, the disruption meant one more day of mounting frustration as digital payments failed at shops, businesses struggled with online transactions and students preparing for exams were left unable to access study material.

“I had to buy medicines but couldn’t pay through UPI because the internet was down. I had to rush around looking for cash,” said Abdul Majid, a resident.

Jhelum in spate at Amira Kadal area, a few hundred metres away from city centre Lal Chowk on Wednesday morning. (ETV Bharat)

Many Kashmiris working in other states and countries said they were unable to contact their families. "I tried calling my family multiple times on Tuesday evening and today morning as well but could not reach them," Saqib Nazir, a Srinagar resident working in Hyderabad, told ETV Bharat. Similarly, Farooq Ahmad, who has been living abroad, said he could not contact his mother and brother, who live in Srinagar's Bemina.

Students were among the worst affected. “I was on a call with my mentor and suddenly it got disconnected. It was frustrating for me,” said Sana Bashir, a postgraduate student at the University of Kashmir.

Commuters also found themselves cut off from ride-hailing apps and real-time travel updates. “It was raining and I had a scheduled flight to Delhi. I couldn’t book a cab to the airport and had no option but to look for traditional ways,” said Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Businesses that depend on internet connectivity, including courier services, reported losses. “Every hour without the internet costs us. Payments are stuck, and orders can’t be updated,” said Zahoor Ahmad, who runs a courier service in Srinagar.