J&K: Ganderbal Attack Suspect Identified, Search Operation underway

SRINAGAR: A suspect behind the October 20 attack that claimed seven lives, including that of a doctor, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, has been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, an official familiar with the investigation said.
The attack targeted workers at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site, with the responsibility claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT).
The official revealed that Bhat, a resident of Thokerpora in Kulgam, had been missing since 2023. "During this time, he reportedly joined TRF, where he received training to carry out attacks," the official said.
The official further said, "Bhat was captured on CCTV footage at the scene of the attack, further corroborating his suspected involvement."
Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and security forces, a massive search operation is underway to locate Bhat. "However, Ramzan's exact whereabouts remain unknown so far."
Approximately 50 people have been detained for questioning, with several suspected of having possible connections to the attacker, the official stated. The official added that significant intelligence related to the attack has been gathered, with search operations to locate Bhat continuing at full intensity. "The NIA has since taken over the case, with local agencies providing assistance in the operation."
ETV Bharat reported yesterday that two bearded terrorists, dressed in kurta-pyjamas and traditional Pherans, carrying AK-47 rifles, were allegedly captured on CCTV footage entering a building with two vehicles visible in the background (Read More here...). These images have rapidly circulated on social media, with various media outlets covering the incident.
A senior official had also confirmed that the screengrabs are indeed from CCTV footage at the site and are part of the ongoing investigation.
The October 20 attack stands as the deadliest on civilians in the region since the June 9 ambush in Jammu’s Reasi district, where nine Hindu pilgrims were killed when their bus, returning from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered into a gorge.