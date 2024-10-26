ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Ganderbal Attack Suspect Identified, Search Operation underway

SRINAGAR: A suspect behind the October 20 attack that claimed seven lives, including that of a doctor, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, has been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, an official familiar with the investigation said.

The attack targeted workers at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site, with the responsibility claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT).

The official revealed that Bhat, a resident of Thokerpora in Kulgam, had been missing since 2023. "During this time, he reportedly joined TRF, where he received training to carry out attacks," the official said.

The official further said, "Bhat was captured on CCTV footage at the scene of the attack, further corroborating his suspected involvement."

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and security forces, a massive search operation is underway to locate Bhat. "However, Ramzan's exact whereabouts remain unknown so far."