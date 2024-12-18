ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Fire Erupts Inside House In Kathua, 6 Die Of Asphyxiation

Jammu: Six people, including two children, died of asphyxiation when a fire erupted in a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua early Wednesday, officials said.

Four persons were hospitalised due to the incident, they said.

A fire broke out inside a house in the Shiv Nagar area of the district, filling it with thick smoke while its occupants were sleeping.