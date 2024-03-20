Jammu and Kashmir Govt Suspends 12 Engineers Over Alleged Poor Power Revenue Collection

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended twelve engineers in the Kashmir and Jammu Power Development Corporations- the KPDCL and JPDCL-for alleged poor revenue collection.

Orders in this regard have been issued under Rule 33 of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The suspended engineers include Er. Gulzar Ahmad Khan, in charge of the Subdivision Budgam at KPDCL; Er. Sheikh Mustafa Hussain, in charge of the Subdivision MR Gunj at ED-III; Er. Farooq Raina, in charge of the Subdivision Kangan; Er. Rajnesh Sharma, in charge of AEE Subdivision Dharmi at ED-Reasi, JPDCL; Er. Vinod Kumar, in charge of AEE Subdivision Ramkot at ED Kathua, JPDCL; Er. Sushil Angral, AEE Subdivision Reasi at KPDCL; Er. Sandeep Kumar, AEE Subdivision Pouni at ED Reasi; Er. Waseem Yatoo, JE at Sheikh Bagh at ED-I Srinagar; Er. Kaunsar Shafi, JE at ED-I Nishat Srinagar; Er. Kuldeep Kachroo, JE at Sheikh Bagh, ED-I, Srinagar; Er. Mohammad Imran Khuroo, JE at SD-1, ED-Sopore; and Er. Rouf Maqbool, JE at Rainawari, ED-IV Srinagar.

According to the suspension orders of the said engineers, these officers will remain attached to the respective Executive Engineer until further notice.

Officials clarified that Rule 33 pertains to 'poor revenue collection.'

Pertinently, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited has launched a crackdown against the consumers defaulting on their power bills. The KPDCL has launched a campaign of late to disconnect the erring consumers whose power dues are pending.

“Domestic consumers are once again advised to clear their principal power dues without any delay, and claim waiver on interest charged. Remember, there will be no further extension of Power Amnesty Scheme,” the KPDCL said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also extended the power amnesty scheme of 2022 till March 31, 2025. The amnesty scheme gives a complete waiver of 100% interest/surcharge on outstanding principal amounts.

Significantly, over 86 percent of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department consumers fall under the domestic category and account for nearly half of the power consumption thereby underlining the significance of domestic consumers in the revenue collection by the power department.