5 Militants Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam: At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of Thursday, they said. According to a top security agency official, a joint team of security forces including CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the area and launched a joint search operation on specific information about the presence of militants there.
"Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," the official added. Officials said as soon as the joint team approached the specific spot, hiding militants fired at them prompting a retaliation by forces which triggered an encounter.
Security forces intensified search operations to neutralise the militants. According to sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. Heavy exchange of fire is going on between militants and security forces.
The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter has started at Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
#Encounter has started at Kadder area of #Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 19, 2024
Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the terrorists opened a "heavy volume" of fire when challenged by the security forces.
"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X.
OP KADER, Kulgam— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 19, 2024
On 19 Dec 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened… pic.twitter.com/9IxVKtDZkl
Earlier on December 3, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in the Srinagar district. Police said Bhat was involved in civilian killings at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks, in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19, according to official sources.
The officials, privy to the development, said that the meeting will primarily focus on critical security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also attend the meeting, which aims to review strategies to ensure peace and stability in the region.
