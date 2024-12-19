ETV Bharat / state

5 Militants Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam: At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of Thursday, they said. According to a top security agency official, a joint team of security forces including CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the area and launched a joint search operation on specific information about the presence of militants there.

"Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," the official added. Officials said as soon as the joint team approached the specific spot, hiding militants fired at them prompting a retaliation by forces which triggered an encounter.

Security forces intensified search operations to neutralise the militants. According to sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. Heavy exchange of fire is going on between militants and security forces.

The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter has started at Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."