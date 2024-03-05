Jammu and Kashmir Court Convicts Prime Accused in 2022 Srinagar Acid Attack Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major development in the horrific acid attack on a woman in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, a local Court on Monday convicted the prime accused in the case.

Another co-accused was acquitted of main charges but found guilty of selling acid in violation of norms.

The Principal District Sessions Court, presided by Justice Jawad Ahmad, after thorough consideration of arguments from both prosecution and defense counsel, stated that the prosecution had successfully proven the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Sajid Altaf Rather was found guilty of throwing acid on the 24-year-old victim while co-accused Muhammad Saleem was acquitted of charges under section 326 and 120 B IPC but was deemed negligent for selling acid against norms.

The court has listed the case for the quantum of punishment on Wednesday, March 6 where the fate of the convicted individuals will be determined.

Advocate Mir Naveed Gul, representing the victim, expressed satisfaction over the verdict, stating, "We all have complete faith in the judicial system. The verdict from the temple of justice is a reiteration of the fact that crime never pays." He further asserted that the prosecution would present strong arguments in light of the law to seek maximum punishment for the convicts.

The incident, which occurred on February 2, 2022 in Hawal area of Srinagar led to the arrest of three individuals, including the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather. The police, recognizing the gravity of the case, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by then SP North Raja Zuhaib, with members including SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal, and SHO Women's Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Sajid Altaf Rather, driven by personal motives, had been stalking the victim after she rejected his engagement proposal. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement led to the arrest of Rather and co-accused Momin Nazir Sheikh.