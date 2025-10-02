ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Congress Backs Ladakhis’ Demand For Judicial Probe Into Leh Violence

Charred remains of a vehicle lies in the aftermath of violent clashes between demonstrators and police during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh, outside BJP headquarters building, in Leh ( PTI )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has extended full support to the demand of Ladakhis for a high-level judicial probe into the alleged mishandling of the situation in Leh, where four persons were killed after protests demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh turned violent on September 24.

J-K Congress working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the Centre and the Ladakh UT administration, alleging gross mishandling of the situation in the strategically important region.

“We fully support the demand of Ladakhis for a high-level judicial probe into the alleged mishandling of the situation in Leh, where four persons were killed in a recent firing incident,” Bhalla said.

“The peaceful region of Ladakh has been pushed into turmoil by the BJP due to total mishandling (of the situation). We fully support the demand for a judicial probe raised by both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance,” Bhalla said.

He also accused the BJP-led Centre of betraying the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir after making “tall promises” of granting statehood to J-K and Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh.

“The Centre should fulfil the genuine demands of both the UTs without further delay,” he said.

Bhalla also condemned the “unwarranted” and “irresponsible” remarks of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who blamed Nepalese and residents of Doda for the Leh violence, saying the statement was in “bad taste” and sent out “wrong signals”.