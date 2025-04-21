Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Takes Up Compensation For Landslide-hit Ramban With Centre

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the government has taken up damages suffered by flood-hit Ramban with the central government for seeking compensation.
Three people including two children were killed in Ramban district falling along National Highway 44 after two collapsed because of a landslide on Sunday. Two more people were killed in Reasi district. Initial estimates suggest the flash floods triggered by cloudburst caused damages to 250 residential houses besides commercial properties alongside the vehicles.
The landslides have also cut off the highway, the key life of the region for connectivity with almost 10 kilometers of road suffering damages and some stretches wiped by the heavy landslides and muck. Scores of vehicles are stranded on the highway with many people taking the journey on foot to cross the affected area.
Abdullah said they talked to the Centre for compensation under the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund among other funds for compensating the damages.
“The situation is quite bad in Ramban around Highway. We are working to restore the highway and the houses which were affected,” he said before leaving for Ramban to take first hand account of the ground situation.
Abdullah will also hold a meeting of the officials to oversee the rescue and restoration of the highway. This follows the visit by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary alongside the concerned legislators of Ramban and adjacent Banihal to the area a day ago.
The Chief Minister said they asked the centre for deputing the National disaster force for rescue operation in the area.
Abdullah said that they are working on restoration of the highway for traffic from one side saying it might take at least two days to restore it.
But he dismissed the highway closure as having resulted in shortage of essentials saying the government has directed action against hoarders.
“Even we have directed officials to take help of police and book those causing black-marketing,” the CM added.
While the highway is closed, Mughal road connecting Kashmir Rajouri and Poonch to Shopian is through for one-way traffic.
The government closed schools in Kashmir on Monday as a precautionary measure in the face of inclement weather.
Restoration Work Underway
Officials said that the restoration work on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has already begun and the work is going on war footing to restore the main surface route of Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.
Traffic update @JmuKmrPolice@JKTransportDept@OfficeOfLGJandK@Divcomjammu@DivComKash@ZPHQJammu@igpjmu@diprjk@ddnews_jammu@ddnewsSrinagar@ddnewsladakh pic.twitter.com/utEPHZEW2k— J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) April 21, 2025
The heavy rainfall followed by a massive cloudburst had led to flash floods and landslides on the intervening night of April 19-20 in several areas on the NH-44 around Ramban town and especially the Kelamorh area where T-2 tunnel is situated which had seen the maximum damage.
Areas like Seri, adjacent to Ramban town, and the 10 kilometer stretch on the highway around Ramban have faced the maximum damage.
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Remains Closed
The traffic police department has suspended traffic movement on the NH-44 for today as the restoration work was started on Sunday afternoon. Till 8 pm last night, men and machinery remained on the ground to clear the debris but with the accumulation of huge amounts of mud and stones on the ground, it wasn't possible to restore It.
In an advisory issued by the traffic police late last night, people were advised not to carry out journeys on the NH44 as the restoration work couldn't be completed till 8 pm on Sunday.
Traffic update at 0800 hrs.@JmuKmrPolice@JKTransportDept@OfficeOfLGJandK@Divcomjammu@DivComKash@ZPHQJammu@igpjmu@diprjk@ddnews_jammu@ddnewsSrinagar@ddnewsladakh pic.twitter.com/GDrsePl2Cr— J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) April 21, 2025
"The vehicular movement will remain suspended on Jammu Srinagar NHW as the restoration work could not be completed till 8 pm. People are advised not to undertake a journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) till the restoration work is completed and the surface is traffic worthy," the advisory read.
Airfare Skyrockets Amid Highway Closure
Meanwhile, air fare from Jammu to Srinagar has increased tremendously to over Rs 20 thousand for Monday. The much awaited train service to Kashmir valley is yet to begin with the scheduled inauguration by PM Modi getting delayed due to inclement weather. (With additional inputs by Amir Tantray from Jammu)
