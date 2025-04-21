ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Takes Up Compensation For Landslide-hit Ramban With Centre

Vehicles stuck in debris after landslides and flash flood following heavy rainfall, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, April 21, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the government has taken up damages suffered by flood-hit Ramban with the central government for seeking compensation.

Three people including two children were killed in Ramban district falling along National Highway 44 after two collapsed because of a landslide on Sunday. Two more people were killed in Reasi district. Initial estimates suggest the flash floods triggered by cloudburst caused damages to 250 residential houses besides commercial properties alongside the vehicles.

The landslides have also cut off the highway, the key life of the region for connectivity with almost 10 kilometers of road suffering damages and some stretches wiped by the heavy landslides and muck. Scores of vehicles are stranded on the highway with many people taking the journey on foot to cross the affected area.

Abdullah said they talked to the Centre for compensation under the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund among other funds for compensating the damages.

“The situation is quite bad in Ramban around Highway. We are working to restore the highway and the houses which were affected,” he said before leaving for Ramban to take first hand account of the ground situation.

Abdullah will also hold a meeting of the officials to oversee the rescue and restoration of the highway. This follows the visit by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary alongside the concerned legislators of Ramban and adjacent Banihal to the area a day ago.

The Chief Minister said they asked the centre for deputing the National disaster force for rescue operation in the area.

Abdullah said that they are working on restoration of the highway for traffic from one side saying it might take at least two days to restore it.

But he dismissed the highway closure as having resulted in shortage of essentials saying the government has directed action against hoarders.

“Even we have directed officials to take help of police and book those causing black-marketing,” the CM added.