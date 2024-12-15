ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah On Sons Zamir and Zahir: Nobody Is Going To Give Them Anything...

JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah (on chair) with son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah and grandsons Zamir and Zahir offer prayers on the occasion of Eid festival, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on Apr 10, 2024. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Pooh-poohing the BJP's criticism of dynasty politics, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that political lineage is not a “lifelong ticket” to success and questioned why the ruling party doesn’t raise the issue with its allied parties which can also be accused of perpetuating dynasties.

Abdullah was responding to a question during an exclusive interview on Friday with PTI whether his family’s fourth generation will go into politics, and if that would expose him to fresh criticism of perpetuating dynastic politics the way the Congress party and other opposition parties have been.

Abdullah’s two lawyer sons have recently made forceful political commentaries, especially on the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that took away Kashmir’s special status, an emotive issue among Kashmiris. They also campaigned extensively with their father during the September Assembly elections.

"Whatever space they choose to carve out, they will have to make for themselves. Nobody is going to give them anything on a plate," said Abdullah, whose grandfather Sheikh Abdullah is considered the founding father of the post-independence state of Jammu and Kashmir.

His father Farooq Abdullah was also a chief minister for decades, and Omar Abdullah returned as chief minister for a second time in October.

"Belonging to a political family is not a lifelong ticket for success. And I don't need to point towards anybody else. I'll just talk about myself. I lost an election this year,” he said, referring to his failed bid in the Parliamentary elections earlier this year.

However, he contested in the Assembly elections in September and won handsomely. “I'm the same person, same family, same political party," he said.

He said the BJP's criticism of dynasty politics is simply political hypocrisy.