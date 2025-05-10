Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia For Families Of Cross-Border Shelling Victims

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced ex-gratia to the next of kin of the people killed in cross-border shelling amid the ongoing escalating armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Omars' party, the NC wrote on X, “While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, JKNC Government led by Honourable Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, announces ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh to be provided to families of all who have deceased”.

At least 20 civilians have been killed in the cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir since the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack fallout.

A top Jammu and Kashmir government official was the latest victim to the cross-border shelling on his home in Rajouri district.

Condoling his death, CM Omar Abdullah said that his government had lost a dedicated officer. The slain officer Raj Kumar Thapa, an additional Deputy Commissioner, accompanied the Deputy CM, Surinder Choudhary during the latter's visit to the area the preceding day.

“Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar said in a post on X.

Omar visited the Rehari and Roop nagar areas of Jammu on Saturday morning to review the damage caused by the recent cross-border shelling. The CM, apart from visiting these areas, also reviewed the devastation there and interacted with the victims.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge since the border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local ponywala.