ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir CM Cancels Independence Day High Tea, Cultural Events After Deadly Cloudburst

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to cancel high tea and cultural programmes in the face of massive tragedy following cloudbursts in the union territory.

Nearly 40 people were killed, while many are missing, after a cloudburst struck Kishtwar district’s Chashoti village, where the Machail Yatra was underway. Besides, flash floods hit several places, including the Pahalgam, Leh and Ganderbal districts, prompting heightened alert and evacuation of residents from the affected places.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who will hoist the tricolour and take the salute at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, has decided to cancel the high tea ‘At Home’.

The invites to the event, which was to be hosted at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in the afternoon following Independence Day, are a customary practice of the head of state to host selected gatherings of people, including journalists.

“In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the ‘At Home’ tea party tomorrow evening,” announced Abdullah on X.