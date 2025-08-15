Jammu Kashmir Cloudburst: CM Omar Abdullah Heads To Kishtwar To Assess Situation

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he will leave for Kishtwar district later in the day as rescue operations continue following a devastating cloudburst on Thursday. The calamity has so far killed around 50 people, while at least 160 others are injured.

“I’ll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon and will be going to the scene of the cloudburst tragedy early tomorrow (Saturday) morning to see, firsthand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation and assess what further help is required,” Omar posted on X.

Omar also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a devastating cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district.

“I just received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar and the steps being taken by the administration,” he said in another tweet.

“My government and the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support and all the assistance provided by the Union Government,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister assured compensation for the victims of the Kishtwar tragedy. “I pay my tributes to those who lost their lives in Kishtwar. I assure the people of Kishtwar that we will compensate them, but we will also check in the coming days if there was any flaw in the administration.”