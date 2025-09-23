Jammu Kashmir Cabinet Recommends Autumn Assembly Session From October In Srinagar
The cabinet, which met in Srinagar at the Srinagar wing of the Secretariat, recommended the session be summoned from Oct 13-20.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Tuesday recommended to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for holding of a week-long session in Srinagar before shifting the offices to Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory.
The cabinet was chaired by the chief minister Omar Abdullah this morning in the Srinagar wing of the civil secretariat and was attended by all the four cabinet ministers.
ETV Bharat learnt from its sources that the cabinet recommended that the session be summoned from October 13 to 20. “The session in Srinagar must conclude before October 28. So we recommended it to be held from October 13 for a week,” the source said.
This will be the third legislative session of the Omar-led government in the union territory. The first introductory session for four-days was held in November last year after the swearing in of the chief minister and his cabinet. The second winter session was held in Jammu in March, with the last sitting on April 29. A day-long session was held in Srinagar after the Pahalgam attack on tourists where the legislature condemned the attack. The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, stipulates that a six months period must be kept between two sessions of the legislature.
The Act says that the Lieutenant Governor shall, from time to time, summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.
The source said that besides the recommendation of the assembly session, few other administrative decisions were also taken about housing and other developmental matters.
