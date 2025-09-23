ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Cabinet Recommends Autumn Assembly Session From October In Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Tuesday recommended to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for holding of a week-long session in Srinagar before shifting the offices to Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory.

The cabinet was chaired by the chief minister Omar Abdullah this morning in the Srinagar wing of the civil secretariat and was attended by all the four cabinet ministers.

ETV Bharat learnt from its sources that the cabinet recommended that the session be summoned from October 13 to 20. “The session in Srinagar must conclude before October 28. So we recommended it to be held from October 13 for a week,” the source said.