Jammu Kashmir Budget Session: MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed Protests Against Civilian Deaths During LG's Address; Marshalled Out

Jammu: As the maiden budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory began on Monday, Member of Legislative Assembly from Langate Sheikh Khursheed protested during the Lieutenant Governor' Manoj Sinha's address seeking justice for the recently deceased civilians in Kathua and Sopore.

As the LG started his address, Khursheed protested along with placards demanding justice for Makhan Din of Billawar area of Kathua and Waseem Ahmed of Sopore. He was immediately taken out by the Marshals from the central hall of the Legislative Assembly.

Din, 25, was found dead at his home in Billawar area of Kathua on 5 February. While police accused Din of being an overground worker for the militants, the family rubbished the claims. Din had recorded a video before his death alleging that police officers coerced him into confessing links with militants, despite being innocent.

Mir, hailing from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, was allegedly killed in army firing at a checkpoint on the night of February 6 while driving a truck loaded with apple boxes.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly has said that it would oppose “any wrong resolution aimed at hurting the interests of the nation” in the budget session.

This was made clear by the saffron party leaders during the all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ahead of the budget session.