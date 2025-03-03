ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Budget Session: Gap Of Seven Years Gets Reflected Inside Assembly; Speakers 'Inaudible'

BJP legislator Rajeev Jasrotia complained that not a single speaker was audible due to faulty microphones.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 7:42 PM IST

Jammu: As the maiden budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory commenced here on Monday in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation, the gap of seven years got reflected on the ground once the obituary session began inside the Assembly hall.

Most of the speakers attached with the microphones of legislators were either not working or were having low sound, which irked the members of legislative Assembly.

The issue was raised by a BJP Member of Legislative Assembly from Jasrota, Kathua, Rajeev Jasrotia who said that not a single speaker was audible. Many other members also complained of similar issues.

NC leader Mubarak Gul, who was on the chair at that moment, assured that in the coming days the issue will be sorted out. “This is the first day and everything will be put in order,” he said.

This is the first budget session of Omar Abdullah led National Conference government of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is being held after a gap of seven years. The last budget session was held in 2018, when Peoples Democratic Party and BJP were in the coalition and Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister.

The session began with the Lieutenant Governor’s address and for three days, MLAs will be holding discussion on motion of thanks for the address and on March 7, Omar Abdullah will be presenting the first annual budget of his government.

