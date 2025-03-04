Jammu Kashmir Budget Session Day 2: Sajad Lone Stages Walkout After Speaker's Snub On Proposed Amendments In LG Address

Jammu: As the second day of the maiden budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory began on Tuesday, Member of Legislative Assembly from Handwara and PC chief, Sajad Gani Lone staged walkout from the House against the snub to his proposed amendments in the Lieutenant Governor's address.
Lone staged the walkout in protest against not allowing his amendment regarding Article 370, scrapping of Public Safety Act, rigging of 1987 elections and police verification of people in Lieutenant Governor's address.
While the Speaker introduced the discussion on motion of thanks for LG's address, he disallowed Lone's amendments to which the MLA Handwara protested and tried to convince the Speaker but to no avail.
"On Art 370, as per rule 187, a discussion can't be allowed within one year of the same resolution. On 1987 rigging, it is a thing of the past and has to be a recent occurrence and PSA and verification is with MHA and until statehood is restored, it can't be allowed," the Speaker said while giving his ruling.
Reacting to it, Lone said, "The resolution passed in the last session mentioned special status and didn't mention Article 370, which I have raised. The special status could be a Union Territory (UT) as well. In your election manifesto, you mentioned scrapping PSA but once you are in the government you say that it is not in your hands but with the MHA."
After failing to convince the Speaker, Lone staged the walkout in protest.
The PC chief's walkout from the assembly comes a day after Lone along with PDP President Mehbooba Mufti censured the Omar Abdullah led NC government for skipping mention of Article 370 in the LG's address on the opening day of the session.
Earlier, the proceedings of the second day began with the Question Hour with the first question of Jammu East MLA Yudhvir Sethi which was replied to by CM Omar Abdullah.
MLA Pampore, Hasnain Masoodi and MLA Kulgam, MY Tarigami demanded enquiry into alleged malpractice in the Rs 401 crore Saffron Mission being implemented in the valley.
Replying to the legislators' demand, Agriculture Minister Javed Dar said the department is looking into the matter and if needed departmental enquiry will be ordered into it.
