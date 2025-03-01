BJP Prepping For J&K Assembly Budget Session: Nadda To Counsel Party Legislators In Katra Today

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Ahead of the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commencing on March 3, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda will counsel the party’s legislators in Katra on Saturday.

Nadda will address the concluding session of the two-day workshop, which began on Friday when BJP's national general secretary (organization) B. L. Santosh, along with national IT and social media head Amit Malviya, inaugurated the program.

Nadda visiting Jammu and Kashmir and addressing the legislators indicates the saffron party's priority to function as the main opposition in the Union Territory.

Over the years, it has been seen that all the main functions of the BJP in J&K are held in Katra, a religiously important place. It helps the BJP to consolidate the vote bank in the bastion and expand in areas the party is yet to conquer.

Katra, a tehsil in the Reasi district of the Jammu region, is where Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located. Each year, almost one crore pilgrims from all over the country pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

By organizing the training workshop for its legislators, including many first-timers, the BJP is readying itself to counter the Omar Abdullah-led government and also the other opposition members who want to bring resolutions which are against the core ideology of the saffron party.

The training program, as per B L Santosh, is aimed at strengthening "their will to serve their purpose with dedication". “Dedicate yourselves to get the public issues resolved and ensure ‘nation first’ in your every approach,” Santosh told the legislators on Friday.

The two-day training program is a strong signal to the government and other parties that the BJP will follow its ideology at any cost and will not take a step back on things which have happened since 2019.

Meanwhile, the budget session is expected to be a fierce one as several resolutions, including one on Article 370, another on the Public Safety Act (PSA), and a private member bill on alcohol ban, have been submitted.

BJP has made it clear that they will oppose any "wrong" resolution. On March 3, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will address the Legislative Assembly in the central hall of the complex at 10 am, and the Assembly secretariat has asked every member of the house to maintain decorum during the address. On March 7, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will present the annual budget.

The J&K Legislative Assembly is being held after seven years. March 25 will be the last day of the session before the Eid break. The session will resume on April 7.

The last time the session was held was in 2018 when the PDP-BJP coalition government was in place in J&K. The BJP withdrew its support that year, toppling the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, following which the state was run by a Governor.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a UT and Article 370 was abrogated. It was only in 2024 that Assembly elections were held in the Union Territory, paving the way for the National Conference to form the government.