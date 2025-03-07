ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Announces Welfare Measures For Women, AAY Families In Jammu Kashmir; PDP Calls It ‘Election Gimmick’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced several welfare measures for women, AAY families, and the general public of the union territory in his first budget. He tabled the maiden budget of his government in the J&K Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In his one-hour and 38-minute speech, he announced free rides for women in all government-owned transport services, including e-buses being run in Jammu and Srinagar under smart city initiatives from April 1 onwards. “I also announce the enhancement of the marriage assistance scheme for girls from Rs 50000 to Rs 75000,” he said.

Acting on his pre-poll promises, Omar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced free electricity of 200 units to AAY families, but he didn't mention anything about BPL and above-the-poverty-line families.

“I also announce zero stamp duty on gifted properties among the blood relations, which was earlier between three and seven per cent. This is aimed at bringing down the property disputes,” the CM said.

He also announced a reduction of petrol prices by Rs. 1 and Rs. 2 on high-speed diesel.

PDP Criticises Government's Maiden Budget