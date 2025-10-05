Jammu Kashmir Braces For Heavy Rain, Snowfall; Schools Shut In Jammu Division
An active Western Disturbance may hit Jammu and Kashmir from today till Tuesday, which will cause moderate to heavy snowfall over the higher reaches.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall and snow in Jammu and Kashmir, putting the region on alert.
As per the weather bulletin, the heavy rains will be combined with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds at many places from Sunday evening to Tuesday (October 7). Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed all the administrative departments to remain fully prepared to tackle any eventuality.
Director of the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said an active Western Disturbance may hit Jammu and Kashmir from today till Tuesday, which will cause moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches and heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu division.
He said widespread rainfall and snowfall over higher altitudes are expected between Sunday and Tuesday, with the heaviest activity likely from Sunday evening through the afternoon of Tuesday.
Following the weather warning, the administration in the Jammu division ordered the closure of all government and private schools for two days. The move comes as the recent floods and cloudbursts in the region led to 155 deaths and destruction to property.
“To ensure the safety and security of students and staff, all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed on 06-10-2025 (Monday) and 07-10-2025 (Tuesday),” Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary (JKAS), Director of School Education Jammu, said in an order.
The Jammu and Kashmir government’s Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction has urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.
The officials in Srinagar, Pulwama and other districts have also issued advisories for people asking them to refrain from venturing around hills and water bodies.
The MeT director said heavy snowfall may occur in the hilly areas of Pahalgam, Sinthan Pass in Kokernag, Pir Ki Gali in Shopian, Zojila in Sonmarg, Razdan Pass in Bandipora, Gulmarg, and Sadhna Pass in Kupwara. The highways connecting these areas with the Valley may face closures due to the snowfall.
