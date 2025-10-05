ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Braces For Heavy Rain, Snowfall; Schools Shut In Jammu Division

A view of the Aharbal waterfalls, also known as "Niagara Waterfall of Kashmir", covered with a layer of snow on a cold winter day, in Kulgam ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall and snow in Jammu and Kashmir, putting the region on alert.

As per the weather bulletin, the heavy rains will be combined with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds at many places from Sunday evening to Tuesday (October 7). Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed all the administrative departments to remain fully prepared to tackle any eventuality.

Director of the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said an active Western Disturbance may hit Jammu and Kashmir from today till Tuesday, which will cause moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches and heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu division.

He said widespread rainfall and snowfall over higher altitudes are expected between Sunday and Tuesday, with the heaviest activity likely from Sunday evening through the afternoon of Tuesday.

Following the weather warning, the administration in the Jammu division ordered the closure of all government and private schools for two days. The move comes as the recent floods and cloudbursts in the region led to 155 deaths and destruction to property.