ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Expresses Displeasure Over Unwarranted Publicity Of House Business Notices

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervenes after a ruckus breaks out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly over resolution on Article 370 restoration, in Srinagar ( File/ ANI )

Jammu: Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather has taken serious notice of recent unwarranted publicity of the notices given by the Legislators in connection with Business of the House to be taken up during the ensuing Budget session. Rather has expressed displeasure over the practice saying it was “against the parliamentary practices, conventions and established rules”.

A communique issued here today in this regard by the Legislative Assembly, said the Speaker has observed that according to Parliamentary Practice, “usage and established convention, and prevalent Rules of this House, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the Notices of Questions, Bills, Resolutions and other similar matters connected with Business of the House”.

He expressed displeasure against the Members responsible for such publicity which, he said, tantamounts to breach of Privilege as per the prescribed Rules and directed the Members to desist from this practice in future.

Reaffirming commitment towards upholding the sanctity of legislative business, a spokesperson of the Legislative Assembly said the Speaker has issued a directive to ensure strict compliance of the prescribed rules, exhorting the members to observe and honour parliamentary conventions and refrain from premature disclosure of the business to be carried out in the House.

PDP Chief Hits Back

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flayed the Speaker's directive saying the role of the speaker of an Assembly was to safeguard the rights of the members of the House and not act as a censor.

Mufti accused Rather of imposing a form of "martial law" while occupying a constitutional position.