Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session On Pahalgam Attack: Legislators Pay Tribute To Victims

Jammu: The members of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly have unequivocally condemned the killings of tourists in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir and at the same time asked governments of different states and union territories to ensure safety of Kashmiri students and citizens.

Speaking on the resolution moved by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, MLAs of different political parties expressed their feelings about the killings. "This should be the last such act in Jammu and Kashmir and hope that the government should take steps in this regard. J&K has the history of its hospitality and Mahatma Gandhi had said that he sees a ray of hope from Kashmir. It is the place where people have always stood for communal harmony. Those pictures of a lady sitting next to a lifeless body her husband and these things will haunt us for generations to come," the Dy CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition (LOP) Sunil Sharma said that the special session was a "right step in the right direction and this is the time to rise above the politics and get united".

"It is for the first time in 36 years that such an act has united the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Even heinous acts in the past haven't done this but today People from Keran to Lakhanpur, people have come out to condemn it," Sharma said.

He asked people to have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and returned to India after this attack.

"Even Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kashmir within hours after the incident and visited the spot, held meetings and then briefed the cabinet committee on security about the situation," Sharma said, adding, "Have faith in PM Modi as he will not sit idle and will give a befitting reply to those behind the attack. We should refrain from speaking anything which will adversely affect the fight against terror.'

The LOP said that Pakistan knows very well that it can't win a conventional war against India and thus resorts to proxy war by sending terrorists here.

He said that the images and videos of the massacre were disturbing but kin of killed showed no fear or anger when he met them which defeated the plans of terrorists to create terror among the people. "We can only feel their pain and don't have words to express what they were going through. At this point of time, we should use our words cautiously as all eyes of the country are on us. Every word of ours will be scrutinized by the people. We shouldn't fall prey to the plans of terrorists to divide us. If students have been harmed anywhere in the country is an act of individuals not the entire population. This is the time to stay united."

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone said that this barbaric act has brought the entire Jammu and Kashmir together for the first time in 36 years. "Despite facing loss, tourists have spoken words of praise for the people of Kashmir. We have seen violence during the past 35 years and many were sympathizing towards that but this time people have denounced it and we should ensure that this mindset shouldn't go back. We shouldn't do anything intentionally or unintentionally which hurt the changing mindset," Lone said, adding, "We have to make corrections and the media will have to play a positive role."