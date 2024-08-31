J&K Assembly Elections: Action Taken Against 5 Govt Employees In Anantnag For Involvement In Political Activities

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Two employees were suspended, wages of another two were withheld and suspension was recommended against one more for violation of the Model Code of Conduct in Jammu and Kashmir slated for Assembly Elections in a few weeks.
Acting tough against the violation of the code, the district administration of Anantnag took disciplinary action against five government employees for participating in political activities. Participation in political activities by government employees constitutes a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).
Two employees have been suspended with immediate effect for their involvement in political activities while the wages of another two have been withheld till further orders. Suspension has been recommended against one more employee.
The Election Commission's guidelines are clear in this regard that government employees must refrain from any form of political activity or campaigning during the election period to ensure the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process.
The District Election Officer has issued a stern warning to all government employees to desist from participating in political activities. He has further reminded them of their duty to strictly adhere to the directives provided by the Election Commission of India.
