J&K Assembly Polls: Phase 1 Sees 11.11% Turnout by 9 AM; Anantnag at Bottom with 6%, Inderwal On Top

Voters include a significant number of youth, with 5.66 lakh aged between 18 and 29, alongside 28,309 persons with disabilities and 15,774 voters over 85-years-old. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections Phase 1 began on Wednesday morning under tight security, with the overall voter turnout standing at 11.11% as of the Election Commission of India's 9 AM update.

Among the various constituencies, Anantnag has reported the lowest turnout with just 6 per cent. This is followed by Anantnag (West), which has seen an 8.55 per cent voter engagement. In contrast, Inderwal is leading with the highest turnout at 16.01 per cent. Kishtwar also reported a high turnout of 15.02 per cent, closely trailing Inderwal.

Other constituencies have shown varied levels of voter participation. Banihal has recorded an 11 per cent turnout, while Bhaderwah and DH Pora have reported turnouts of 12.52 per cent and 11.10 per cent, respectively.

Devsar has seen a turnout of 10.25 per cent, and Doda has reported a 12.80 per cent voter engagement. Doda (West) has the second-highest turnout so far with 13.56 per cent.

Constituencies such as Dooru and Kulgam have reported turnouts of 10.42 per cent and 10.98 per cent, respectively. Padder-Nagseni and Pahalgam have seen 12.62 per cent and 12.56 per cent of voters participating.

Pampore has a lower turnout of 8.81 per cent, while Pulwama and Rajpora have reported 10.50 per cent and 9.97 per cent, respectively. Ramban has shown a strong turnout with 13.08 per cent. Kokernag has registered a turnout of 12 per cent and Shopian 13 per cent.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara has seen a turnout of 11.60 per cent, Shangus - Anantnag (East) 10.28 per cent, Tral 7.33 per cent, and Zainapora 10 per cent.