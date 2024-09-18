J&K Assembly Polls: Phase 1 Sees 11.11% Turnout by 9 AM; Anantnag at Bottom with 6%, Inderwal On Top

Srinagar: Polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections Phase 1 began on Wednesday morning under tight security, with the overall voter turnout standing at 11.11% as of the Election Commission of India's 9 AM update.
Among the various constituencies, Anantnag has reported the lowest turnout with just 6 per cent. This is followed by Anantnag (West), which has seen an 8.55 per cent voter engagement. In contrast, Inderwal is leading with the highest turnout at 16.01 per cent. Kishtwar also reported a high turnout of 15.02 per cent, closely trailing Inderwal.
Other constituencies have shown varied levels of voter participation. Banihal has recorded an 11 per cent turnout, while Bhaderwah and DH Pora have reported turnouts of 12.52 per cent and 11.10 per cent, respectively.
Devsar has seen a turnout of 10.25 per cent, and Doda has reported a 12.80 per cent voter engagement. Doda (West) has the second-highest turnout so far with 13.56 per cent.
Constituencies such as Dooru and Kulgam have reported turnouts of 10.42 per cent and 10.98 per cent, respectively. Padder-Nagseni and Pahalgam have seen 12.62 per cent and 12.56 per cent of voters participating.
Pampore has a lower turnout of 8.81 per cent, while Pulwama and Rajpora have reported 10.50 per cent and 9.97 per cent, respectively. Ramban has shown a strong turnout with 13.08 per cent. Kokernag has registered a turnout of 12 per cent and Shopian 13 per cent.
Srigufwara-Bijbehara has seen a turnout of 11.60 per cent, Shangus - Anantnag (East) 10.28 per cent, Tral 7.33 per cent, and Zainapora 10 per cent.
The first phase of this high-stakes election, which marks the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since its reorganisation into a Union Territory, saw varying levels of voter engagement across the 24 constituencies.
Polling commenced at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. The phase covers seven districts with 24 constituencies, involving around 23.27 lakh voters who will choose from 219 candidates, including 90 independents.
Voters include a significant number of youth, with 5.66 lakh aged between 18 and 29, alongside 28,309 persons with disabilities and 15,774 voters over 85-years-old.
On Wednesday, September 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in large numbers in order to support the democratic celebration.
In a similar vein, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge have urged young people, women, and first-time voters to use their right to vote properly.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 - Phase 1
Time: 9.30 am
Overall polling percentage: 11.11%
Anantnag - 6 %, Anantnag (West) - 8.55 %, Banihal - 11 %, Bhaderwah - 12.52 %, DH Pora - 11.10 %, Devsar - 10.25, Doda - 12.80 %, Doda (West) - 13.56 %, Dooru -10.42 %, Inderwal - 16.01 %, Kishtwar - 15.02 %, Kokernag - 12 %, Kulgam - 10.98 %, Padder-Nagseni -12.62%, Pahalgam - 12.56%, Pampore -8.81 %, Pulwama - 10.50 %, Rajpora - 9.97 %, Ramban - 13.08 %, Shangus - Anantnag (East) - 10.28 %, Shopian - 13%, Srigufwara-Bijbehara -11.60 %, Tral -7.33 % and Zainapora -10 %.
Read More: